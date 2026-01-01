One NZ Says Goodbye to 3G, With Dunedin First to Move On

One New Zealand is about to begin the first phase of its nationwide 3G network shutdown, starting with the Dunedin region on Tuesday 20 January.

Switching off 3G frees up radio spectrum, helping One NZ boost 4G and 5G services.

“After years of preparation and customer communication, Dunedin will be the first city where we switch off 3G, starting tomorrow on Tuesday 20 January,” said One NZ Chief Technology Officer Kieran Byrne.

“Switching off 3G lets us deploy more of our radio spectrum into 4G and 5G, meaning faster speeds, better coverage and a more reliable network for our customers,” said Byrne.

In 2025, One New Zealand completed 258 mobile upgrades, with every One NZ mobile site now equipped with 4G technology, including a large portion with 5G.

“The good news is most customers are already on 4G and 5G, but if you or someone in your whānau is still using a phone that relies on 3G for calling, now’s the time to upgrade. Dunedin switches off 3G from tomorrow with the rest of the country to follow by the end of March,” said Byrne.

4G compatible phones are available from One NZ starting at $39 with special prepay deals available in store.

For the full phased shutdown plan, customers can check out: https://one.nz/3g-shutdown/

New Zealanders on any mobile network can also free text 3G to 550 to check whether their phone will work on One NZ’s 4G and 5G networks.