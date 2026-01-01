HP Merges HyperX and OMEN brands

HP Inc. is redefining how gamers play, create, and perform with the debut of its most advanced gaming products yet, and the introduction of a new era for its gaming brand.

HyperX now delivers an end-to-end experience that combines decades of innovation in gaming PCs, displays, peripherals, and software. This milestone underscores HP’s commitment to pushing performance, personalisation, and creativity forward for all gamers.

“Gamers deserve a seamless experience that matches their passion, from the systems that power their worlds to the gear that connects them,” said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President and Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions at HP Inc. “As we bring OMEN and HyperX together, we’re continuing to push the boundaries of gaming innovation, delivering performance, personalisation and experiences that help every player reach their full potential.”

The company also announced the HyperX OMEN MAX 16, saying that gamers want a laptop that never limits their play. The HyperX OMEN MAX 16 is built for players who demand uncompromising performance and ushers in a new era of performance.

Next-generation hardware delivers up to 300W Total Platform Power, an additional 50W and 20% increase versus the previous generation, powered by new Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processors and next-gen AMD Ryzen AI processors, and up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU for lightning-fast, smooth, and immersive gameplay making it the world’s most powerful gaming laptop with fully internal cooling.

It is redesigned with an updated OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro system featuring a third fan, and Fan Cleaner technology that improves cooling efÏciency automatically – keeping performance steady even during intense sessions.

Also updated, OMEN AI redefines FPS optimisation with a personalised, one-click solution tailored to each game, adjusting operating system, hardware and game settings.

The HyperX OMEN OLED 34 raises the bar in display innovation, engineered for gamers and creators to deliver enhanced clarity, speed, and colour accuracy powered by next-generation V-stripe QD-OLED panel technology. It offers better picture and less text fringing on the next generation V-Stripe QD-OLED panel, with 21:9 WQHD, 360Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time for next level immersive performance.

HyperX is partnering with Neurable to develop a gaming headset outfitted with neurotechnology. This industry-first gaming technology demonstrates how AI and neuroscience can work together to help players improve their focus and accuracy by interpreting brain activity in real time.

Local prices will be available from February 2026 on the HP website.