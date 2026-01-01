Jabra Introduces EVOLVE3 Series, Professional Audio Engineered for Both Work and Leisure

Jabra has announced the launch of the Evolve3 series, the next generation of its market-leading headset lineup. Building on the success of Evolve and Evolve2, this latest evolution introduces a boomless mic design with class-leading comfort and portability, future-ready voice access for AI and real-time adaptive noise cancellation.

The Evolve3 85 (over-the-ear) and Evolve3 75 (on-the-ear) offer professional-grade voice clarity and all-day comfort in a modern, contemporary and Danish design. Whether switching between meetings, concentrating on complex projects or using voice to activate AI tools, Evolve3 is built to match the pace and flexibility of modern work.

Poor sound quality remains a top concern for today’s professionals, with 99 percent of knowledge workers reporting that bad audio impacts online meetings and call quality ranking as the number one pain point in headset use. Despite this, only 20% are using an enterprise grade headset and rely on other solutions, with 46 percent still bringing consumer headsets to work, which often lack the clarity, comfort and compatibility needed for professional communication. There is a preference for consumer headset design, and Evolve3 is intended to meet this challenge with a cross-over experience that delivers professional grade performance paired with matching consumer expectations on design.

For the first time, users will sound professional but look smart, regardless of wearing it for prolonged time in the office, being on calls in an airport, listening to media on a flight, taking meetings while commuting in traffic or any other situation where you need a headset. Evolve3 delivers clear speech in any environment, even outdoors, which is a significant step up in performance from the previous Jabra Evolve2 85 and 75 boom arm products.

Evolve3 features Jabra ClearVoice, a combination of deep neural network (DNN) technology and Jabra’s multi-mic algorithms. Inspired by how the human brain filters noise in a crowded room and leaning on technology from GN’s group-wide capabilities, the DNN model processes layers of sound data to distinguish the user’s voice from surrounding noise without the need for a visible boom arm. This means you can now always be heard clearly on a call with all background noise blocked. This AI-driven approach works with the hardware to enable discreet mic placement while maintaining high level clarity.

Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) responds in real time to both your environment and how the headset fits. Unlike most headsets, the ANC on Evolve3 85 and 75 continues to block out distractions even during calls, not just between them. Whether in a meeting or listening to music, Jabra Evolve3 helps users stay in the zone with fewer interruptions.

Jabra Evolve3 85 and Jabra Evolve3 75 offer a minimalist design that fits the flexibility of modern work scenarios as well as most user’s wish for a clean, every-day look. This makes Evolve3 a true cross-over headset from professional to leisure use. The Evolve3 85 is an over-the-ear headset designed for immersive focus, while the Evolve3 75 offers an on-the-ear fit for lighter wear with greater environmental awareness. Both models are the most compact and lightweight design in their class, setting new standards for comfort and portability.

Evolve3 supports voice interaction through seamless and accurate access to AI, enabling professionals to use voice input in mobile and screen-free scenarios. Powered by Jabra ClearVoice, this system uses AI-driven deep learning technology trained on more than 60 million real-world sentences to isolate speech from background noise with high accuracy. In real-world environments, it delivers AI-ready performance capturing 96% of words accurately across tested environments (99% in open office)4, even without a visible boom-arm. This helps users with AI prompts, to complete tasks, issue commands or dictate messages on the go. Voice input is up to three times faster than typing, making it a practical option for staying productive in mobile or screen-free situations5.

The Evolve3 series is certified for major UC platforms, includes a pre-paired Bluetooth adapter for instant and secure connectivity and supports Bluetooth Native for connection directly to devices. With the Jabra Plus Management software, IT teams can manage devices remotely, push firmware updates and configure settings through a central dashboard. End-users benefit from the new Jabra Plus mobile app with customisation options like equaliser controls, wind noise reduction and quick firmware updates from their smartphone. A desktop version of the Jabra Plus app will be available later in 2026.

Both headsets also feature replaceable batteries for extended product life, in compliance with repair legislation. With up to 25 hours of calls and 120 hours of music,1 wireless charging and fast charging that provides up to 10 hours of power in just 10 minutes, the Evolve3 series is designed to keep professionals connected and powered throughout the day.

Calum MacDougall, President at Jabra says, “In today’s hybrid world your work and life converge into one and with Evolve3 we deliver a real step-change in user experience of a professional headset. This series brings together industry-leading voice technology, a design you want to wear and seamless integration with the tools and platforms you rely on every day both professionally and personally.”