Sony Unveils LinkBuds Clip Open Earbuds

Sony has announced its latest wearable audio innovation, the LinkBuds Clip, new open-clip earbuds that let you enjoy the world of music and the real world at the same time, redefining how people experience entertainment.

LinkBuds Clip offer a natural listening experience that keeps you aware of your surroundings, perfect for hearing traffic, conversations, and announcements without removing your earbuds. The socially friendly design allows you to listen while talking to the people around you, with less ear fatigue thanks to improved airflow and no ear-canal pressure. Ideal for everyday use, they provide a secure fit, safer situational awareness and comfortable wear over long periods.

LinkBuds Clip makes it possible to enjoy a seamless listening experience, whether you’re commuting, on the move, or just going about your day. They feature a C-shaped design that doesn’t intrude into the ear canal, so they easily fit a wide variety of ear shapes. The main body and the upper band provide a wide fitting range and excellent stability. Fitting cushions are also included, allowing you to adjust the fit to your preference by changing the position on the band. They provide a tighter and secure fit, so the earbuds stay put, even during outdoor sports like running.



These earbuds feature three listening modes, letting you switch between them by tapping on the earbuds. Standard mode offers impressive sound quality with clear vocals and plenty of detail, perfect for enjoying a wide range of music. In noisy environments such as train stations and crowded areas, Voice Boost mode makes listening easier. By amplifying voices, the LinkBuds Clip allow you to enjoy content like podcasts or videos in a broader range of situations. In quieter spaces where you may be concerned people will hear what you are listening to, you can switch to Sound Leakage Reduction mode and enjoy your content without worrying about disturbing anyone.

LinkBuds Clip deliver impressive sound quality. It offers natural, expansive sound that stays true to the original, even with its open design. The earbuds feature music upscaling with DSEE, 360 Reality Audio for a personalised immersive audio experience as well as Background Music Effect. In addition, there’s a 10-band EQ, which is customisable in the Sony | Sound Connect app. They are equipped with advanced voice signal processing and high-precision voice pickup technology and deliver excellent call quality. Using a bone conduction sensor to capture your voice precisely and an AI-based noise reduction system to eliminate background noise, LinkBuds Clip keeps your voice clear and natural, even in noisy environments.

The design is inspired by ear cuffs and features a range of colour variations, so it’s easy to match your style.

A long-lasting battery life of up to 37 hours with quick charge that allows for one hour of use after just three minutes of charging to keep your listening uninterrupted.

LinkBuds Clip will be available in black, green, violet and greige in New Zealand from late January 2026 for NZ$369.95.