Blue Origin Introduces TeraWave

Blue Origin today announced TeraWave, a satellite communications network designed to deliver symmetrical data speeds of up to 6 Tbps anywhere on Earth.

This network will service tens of thousands of enterprise, data center and government users who require reliable connectivity for critical operations.

The TeraWave architecture consists of 5,408 optically interconnected satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO). This multi-orbit design enables ultra-high-throughput links between global hubs and distributed, multigigabit user connections, particularly in remote, rural, and suburban areas where diverse fiber paths are costly, technically infeasible, or slow to deploy.

TeraWave enterprise-grade user and gateway terminals can be rapidly deployed worldwide and interface with existing high-capacity infrastructure, providing additional route diversity and strengthening overall network resilience.

TeraWave addresses the unmet needs of customers who are seeking higher throughput, symmetrical upload/download speeds, more redundancy and rapid scalability. It complements fiber backhaul with a unique architecture that delivers both high performance RF and optical connectivity. Globally distributed customers can each access speeds of up to 144 Gbps delivered using Q/V-band links from a constellation of 5,280 LEO satellites, while up to 6 Tbps can be accessed via optical links from 128 MEO satellites.

TeraWave provides both point-to-point connectivity and enterprise-grade internet access. It enables customers to choose throughput and physical presence in response to changes in their needs.

Deployment of the TeraWave constellation will begin in Q4 2027.