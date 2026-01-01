Instax Mini Evo Cinema Turns Short Videos Into Pictures

For a generation fluent in short-form video but craving something more permanent, Fujifilm’s new instax Mini Evo Cinema offers a different way to capture time - one that doesn’t disappear with the scroll.

The instax Mini Evo Cinema is the first instax camera to combine video, still photography and instant printing in a single, tactile device, allowing users to shoot short-format videos and print physical instax photos embedded with a QR code that replays the moment on demand.

Designed with creatives in mind, Mini Evo Cinema bridges the immediacy of video culture with the emotional weight of a physical photograph, transforming fleeting clips into keepsakes you can actually hold onto.

At the heart of the camera is the new Eras Dial, which lets users apply 10 decade-inspired visual styles spanning the 1930s through to the 2020s. Each era can be fine-tuned in intensity, unlocking close to 100 unique looks across both photo and video, and encouraging experimentation before committing a moment to print. The result is a camera that feels less like a gadget and more like a creative instrument, complete with tactile controls and a vintage cine-camera aesthetic that nods to analogue craft while embracing modern play.

The camera invites a slower, more intentional approach to creativity. Users can explore different eras, refine their aesthetic and choose the exact frame they want to make physical, shifting the focus from rapid capture to considered creation.

With tactile controls and a vintage cine-camera aesthetic, Mini Evo Cinema nods to analogue craft while embracing modern digital play. The ability to print a still from a video, complete with a scannable QR code that brings the clip back to life, reflects a growing appetite among younger creatives for physical expression alongside digital storytelling.

Holding a photo, rather than just posting it, adds emotional weight that screens alone can’t replicate.

With its blend of nostalgia, control and creative freedom, instax Mini Evo Cinema positions itself as an antidote to disposable content, a tool for those who want to create with intention, not for algorithms.

The instax Mini Evo Cinema is available now at participating retailers for RRP NZ$699.