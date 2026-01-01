Logitech G Introduces G325 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

Featuring clean aesthetics and powerful engineering, G325 brings powerful simplicity with a design that is comfortable, versatile and durable. With high-quality audio, a beamforming mic with AI-powered noise reduction and an array of customisation options, G325 means personalised and immersive audio wherever you play.

Joining the popular Logitech G3 Series, G325 lets you get to the fun faster and pairs with the G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse. Designed with advanced tech that’s ready to go out of the box, G3 gear gives players the confidence to perform from the first match, opening a whole new world of potential.

Experience the sound of play. Confident, unmistakable, and ready for anything, G325 makes it clear exactly who you are.

● Comfort and streamlined style: A modern design with a close-fit headband, breathable fabrics and dual-layer memory foam ear cups.

● 24-Bit audio: A signal range that delivers more dynamic sound, which means richer, fuller and better-sounding audio with immersive bass

● Crystal-clear voice: Built-in beamforming mic with AI-powered noise reduction that minimises fan hums, keyboard clacks and other ambient noises

● LIGHTSPEED wireless: Fast, reliable, pro-grade connection for seamless play and versatility. With up to 30 meters of wireless range you can stretch, snack, or pace without losing the action

● Software – Express yourself in your audio with a 10-band EQ or select from game-optimised presets, all available with G HUB software or the mobile app

● All-day power: Over 24 hours of battery life on LIGHTSPEED wireless



