New Zealand Telcos Collaborate to Enable Real-Time Fraud and Scam Protections

Spark New Zealand, One NZ, and 2degrees today announced they have signed the GSMA Open Gateway Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which will see them working together to deliver standardised network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

APIs enable different apps and services to connect and share information with each other automatically and securely, making digital experiences faster and more seamless for businesses and their customers.

The initial focus will see the telcos working together on scam and fraud prevention APIs such as ‘Number Verification’ and ‘SIM Swap’, helping businesses to combat fraud, reduce identity theft, and improve digital trust for customers. These capabilities are increasingly in demand across sectors such as banking and financial services, online shopping platforms, and digital payment systems.

For example, when a customer makes an online payment, the bank can use a secure API to confirm the phone number is still safely linked to their account and hasn’t been compromised through a SIM swap. If anything looks unusual, the transaction can be paused or blocked. This process allows the bank to verify the customer in real time behind the scenes, rather than relying on SMS one‑time passwords.

Through the GSMA Open Gateway, the three telcos will develop common APIs that are compatible and can be easily integrated across networks, using guidelines set by CAMARA, an open-source initiative developed by the GSMA and Linux Foundation to unify telecom APIs.

This collaborative approach aligns New Zealand with a growing global ecosystem of mobile operators and technology partners participating in GSMA Open Gateway, which now represents the majority of global mobile connections.

Mark Beder, Chief Commercial Officer at Spark, says, “This GSMA collaboration ensures that as an industry, we are innovating together to keep our customers safe, while also making it easier for businesses to consistently access our networks to provide secure and seamless digital experiences to their own customers.”

Kieran Byrne, Chief Technology Officer at One New Zealand, says: ““Participating in the GSMA Open Gateway initiative will allow us to work better together as an industry and use the power of telecommunication networks to solve some of NZ’s biggest challenges.”

Mark Callander, Chief Executive at 2degrees, says, “Keeping our customers safe requires cross-organisation and cross-industry collaboration. Working together through GSMA Open Gateway ensures a standards‑based, interoperable approach that benefits developers, enterprises, and customers alike.”

“The GSMA Open Gateway is transforming how developers engage with mobile networks worldwide. The collaboration of New Zealand’s mobile operators demonstrates strong momentum behind a common, global approach to network APIs,” said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks and Open Gateway at the GSMA.

The announcement coincides with the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026, where GSMA Open Gateway continues to gain global traction, with telcos across multiple markets committing to the launch of consistent commercial network API services.

Today, 85 operator groups, representing more than 300 mobile networks and around 80% of global mobile connections, are part of the Open Gateway community. The unified ‘Number Verification’ and ‘SIM Swap’ APIs for Spark NZ, One NZ and 2degrees are currently in development, and are expected to launch later this year.