New Industry Code Combats Online Scammers

In a significant milestone for consumer protection, Tech New Zealand has partnered with three of the world’s largest digital platforms to launch the New Zealand Online Scams Code (NZOSC).

Signed by founding signatories Google, Meta and TikTok, the Code entails 38 concrete commitments to combatting online scams, spanning blocking, reporting, takedowns, advertising, email/messaging, law enforcement, intelligence sharing, consumer communications, and future-proofing. The Code aligns New Zealand with international best practice, and is based on Australia's Online Scams Code, developed by Australian industry association Digital Industry Group Inc. (DIGI).

Tech New Zealand CEO Graeme Muller said the Code, which is voluntary and open to any digital industry organisation to adopt for its own use, significantly raises the level of digital protection for consumers.

“Scammers are sophisticated, well-resourced and operating at scale and New Zealanders deserve an industry that meets that challenge head on. The New Zealand Online Scams Code is exactly that: a practical, public commitment from the digital industry to protect the people who use our platforms every day.”

The Code was launched at Parliament on 9 March 2026 to a gathering of senior government representatives, policy makers and industry leaders from across Aotearoa’s tech ecosystem, united in their belief that protecting New Zealanders online is a collective responsibility.

”This is what good tech looks like in practice: industry and government working together, proactively raising the bar for every New Zealander,” said Mr Muller.

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Scott Simpson, who is also the lead Minister against scams, said the new code is a key action from the New Zealand Anti-Scam Alliance, launched last year.

“The Alliance is working to strengthen multiple industry codes of conduct. So far, banks have introduced the Code of Banking Practice, and the telecommunications sector is reviewing its Scam Prevention Code.

“Today’s announcement of the New Zealand Online Scams Code, aimed at digital platforms, provides another tool in the war against scams. We will be monitoring the code’s success, and make adjustments if needed, so that New Zealanders can feel safer online.

“My goal as the lead Minister against scams is to make New Zealand the least attractive target for scammers.”