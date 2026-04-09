ECOVACS Announces New Robotic Vacuum Range for New Zealand Families With Pets

ECOVACS ROBOTICS announced the launch of two new robotic vacuum and mop systems for the New Zealand and Australian markets. The DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI introduces the next evolution of ECOVACS’ roller mopping technology. Joining the range in early April, the DEEBOT T80S OMNI brings ECOVACS’ powerful roller mopping performance to a broader audience at a more accessible price point.

With the unveiling of the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT T80S OMNI, ECOVACS is expanding its roller mopping range beyond flagship models and into more accessible price points.

The OZMO ROLLER 2.0, as seen in the DEEBOT T80S OMNI delivers up to 16 times the mopping pressure of traditional dual-plate systems, combining high-speed rotation and pressurised scrubbing to remove stubborn stains while remaining gentle on floors.

The DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI features the next evolution with the all-new OZMO ROLLER 3.0 Instant Self-Washing Mopping Technology with an extended 27-centimetre roller mop, more than doubling effective cleaning coverage compared to earlier 13cm designs. This, alongside high-pressure water delivery and high-speed rotation of the mop roller, actively lifts dirt, spills and grime in a single pass while continuously washing the mop during cleaning. The result is a deeper, streak-free clean without secondary contamination, even on heavily used hard floors.

The DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI also brings other flagship features, with the inclusion of PowerBoost Technology, first introduced in the flagship X11 series model last year. PowerBoost enables a Perpetual Runtime, allowing the T90 PRO OMNI to intelligently restore battery power during routine mop washing, enabling uninterrupted, full-home cleaning in a single run.

These hero features are then further complemented with various advancements across broader ECOVACS technologies that local consumers are coming to know and love. These include advancements to ECOVACS TruEdge Edge-Cleaning, BLAST technology featuring 30,000pa suction and 16L max air flow rates, TruePass Adaptive 4-Wheel-Drive Climbing System, ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Brushes, and even the OMNI Station that delivers hot water mop washing, automated self-cleaning and truly hands-free maintenance. All of this packaged within a refined Nordic-inspired aesthetic designed to blend seamlessly into modern home.

“Today’s launch comes as Kiwi's continue to seek smarter ways to simplify daily life and reclaim personal time. Under our new brand platform of ‘Created for Ease,’ our ongoing innovation in home service robotics is all about making advanced cleaning technology feel simple and effortless in everyday life,” said Karen Powell, Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand at ECOVACS.

“With the DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI and DEEBOT T80S OMNI, we’re committing to roller mopping being the future of floor care, reinforcing ECOVACS’ position as the innovator in this space, delivering hands-free cleaning that fits naturally into New Zealand homes. With a wide range of flagship features also included, we know that this trickle-down effect of premium technology will see New Zealand and Australian consumers enjoying the enormous lifestyle benefits of robotic cleaning”.

The DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI is available now and have an RRP of NZ$2,499 from at Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, Noel Leeming and PB Tech. Available from 9th April 2026, the DEEBOT80S OMNI has a recommended retail price of NZ$1,999 at Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, Noel Leeming and PB Tech.