Spotify Taste Profiles Lands in New Zealand

Spotify is giving listeners in Aotearoa a new way to better understand and shape the recommendations they receive on the platform.

The streaming platform has announced Taste Profile, a new feature that lets users see how Spotify interprets their listening habits across music, podcasts, and audiobooks, and refine it to better reflect what they like listening.

Here’s how it works:

• See and edit your taste: Users can see how Spotify understands their tastes and edit their profile themselves, shaping how their recommendations on Home evolve.

• All your listening in one place: Taste Profile brings together what users listen to across music, podcasts and audiobooks, from the artists and genres they love to the habits and interests that define their day.

• Fine-tune what you get next: Users can flag when a recommendation misses the mark, ask for more or less of a certain vibe or indicate what they’re in the mood for. Users’ input helps determine what gets prioritised, what gets dialled back and what they discover next on Home.

The feature will begin rolling out to Premium listeners in New Zealand in the coming weeks, placing Kiwi listeners among the first in the world to try it.