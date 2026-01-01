GIGABYTE X870E AERO X3D DARK WOOD Redefines the Motherboard

GIGABYTE TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd, introduced the X870E AERO X3D DARK WOOD, a groundbreaking motherboard that transcends technological achievement to become a true design statement. Building on the acclaimed success of the X870E AERO X3D WOOD, the X870E AERO X3D DARK WOOD carries that legacy boldly forward, deepening the experience into something more immersive and emotionally resonant.

X870E AERO X3D DARK WOOD redefines what a motherboard can look and feel like. Its meticulously crafted surface captures the natural grain, depth and quiet presence of genuine dark hardwood. Attuned to emotion as much as performance, it is equally at home in a thoughtfully designed living room as it is powering a high-performance rig — beautiful, powerful, and quietly extraordinary.

The comprehensive thermal solution includes VRM Thermal Armor Advanced with superior heat pipes, M.2 Thermal Guard L, M.2 Thermal Guard Ext., and a PCB Thermal Plate, delivering 14% thermal improvement and reinforced stability for demanding workloads. Every thermal component has been integrated so that high-performance cooling coexists seamlessly with the board’s dark wood aesthetic, ensuring nothing disrupts the visual harmony of natural grain and refined engineering.

Beneath its sophisticated exterior, X870E AERO X3D DARK WOOD delivers cutting-edge performance that rivals any traditional motherboard. The innovative X3D Turbo Mode 2.0 unleashes incredible X3D performance through AI optimisation, while DDR5 memory can be overclocked up to 9000MT/s for lightning-fast speeds. Built on the AMD Socket AM5 platform, it supports the latest Ryzen 9000, 8000, and 7000 Series processors. The robust digital twin 16+2+2 phases VRM solution ensures stable and efficient power delivery, while two PCIe 5.0 slots support dual graphics cards and four M.2 slots with PCIe 5.0/4.0 x4 support provide ultra-fast storage capabilities.

⁠The advanced 8-layer back-drilling PCB technology reduces signal reflections, improves timing accuracy, and enhances overall system performance for exceptional reliability. Networking is handled by dual 5 GbE LAN ports and Wi-Fi 7 with a directional ultra-high gain antenna. Connectivity is extended through dual USB4 Type-C ports with DP-Alt and HDMI output.

⁠User-Focused innovations include:

• DriverBIOS with Wi-Fi driver pre-installation for power-on network readiness

• M.2 EZ-Flex featuring high-efficiency heat dissipation with a flexible patented baseplate

• WIFI EZ-Plug for quick and easy antenna installation

• M.2 EZ-Latch Click & Plus with screwless quick-release design.