Synology Announces a New Privacy-First Home Monitoring Experience for BeeStation Plus

Synology has announced a new privacy-first home-monitoring experience for BeeStation Plus, enabling users to monitor home and workspaces using Synology Cameras.

Powered by the new BeeCamera mobile app, the experience delivers smart monitoring without cloud dependency or recurring fees.



BeeStation Plus delivers a simple plug-and-play experience for users seeking a cloud alternative for storing and accessing their files from anywhere. With the new BeeCamera mobile app, BeeStation Plus goes beyond personal storage to also support local and remote home monitoring. Together with Synology cameras, the solution brings on-camera AI detection for people, pets, vehicles, and intrusion events, along with a seamless experience across live viewing, alerts, and event review.

"BeeStation Plus is built to be a digital hub for home and for small teams," said Yi Ma, Senior Product Manager of BeeStation. "With video becoming a bigger part of everyday life, BeeStation offers a simple way to manage monitoring alongside files and photos, keeping everything private and under the user's control."

Users can add up to four cameras in one place, and tailor monitoring behaviour for different needs, from home use to micro-business settings.



Through the BeeCamera mobile app, users can customise:

• AI detection alerts for people, pets, vehicles, and intrusion events

• Recording schedules and detection zones to reduce unnecessary notifications

• Retention settings based on the available storage of BeeStation Plus

All detected events are stored in one place, allowing users to quickly review what happened throughout the day and easily filter by event type. When spotting a key moment, users can save clips to Collections so they won't be overwritten by routine retention.

This monitoring experience is ideal for families who want to keep an eye on loved ones or pets, as well as small businesses seeking simple, reliable monitoring without ongoing fees. Users can also share camera access with up to eight invited users, allowing them to view live feeds, receive notifications, and review events.

The BeeCamera mobile app works with supported Synology cameras and requires BeeStation Plus running BeeStation OS 1.5 or later. Supported Synology Camera models currently include CC400W, BC500, and TC500.