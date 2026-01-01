Ring Brings 4K Video to Battery-Powered Doorbells

Ring is introducing its first-ever battery-powered 2K and 4K doorbells, delivering sharper video and more flexible installation across its doorbell lineup. Each device also includes a free trial of Ring Protect Pro, which unlocks premium intelligence features such as Video Descriptions.



“This launch marks an important step forward for Ring in New Zealand, reflecting our continued focus on innovation and customer choice. With a versatile lineup spanning 4K video and both battery and wired doorbells, we’re enabling customers to tailor their setup to suit their home and lifestyle. It underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable technology that enhances how people stay connected to their homes,” says Mark Fletcher, APAC Managing Director for Ring.

Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) is Ring's most advanced battery-powered doorbell to date. It features Retinal 4K video and delivers up to 10x Enhanced Zoom, capturing front-door activity, packages, and other details with greater clarity day or night.



A redesigned internal architecture powers Ring’s fastest-charging battery to date, helping the device stay up and running while supporting high-resolution video and advanced features. The result is front-door security that installs virtually anywhere without rewiring.



Ring is also introducing Wired Video Doorbell Elite (2nd Gen), which features Retinal 4K and 10X Enhanced Zoom, true colour video in low light, smarter motion alerts, and remote access control – all with native Power over Ethernet for reliable, always-on connectivity.

Alongside the 4K doorbells, Ring is introducing three new Retinal 2K doorbells at different price points and installation types:

• Battery Video Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen) features a Quick Release Battery Pack, making it faster and easier to recharge while delivering sharp 2K video.

• Battery Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) offers clear 2K video and up to 6x Enhanced Zoom in a streamlined, rechargeable design.

• Wired Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) includes Retinal 2K Video and is designed for homes with existing doorbell wiring

With a Ring Protect plan, you get access to video recording and enhanced features for your doorbell, offering greater control and visibility over what’s happening at home:

• Get Video Descriptions that summarise motion activity in plain language, so you can understand what happened without watching the full clip.

• Access Video Search using keywords like “person,” “package,” or “car” to find specific moments faster.

• Review recorded events for longer with up to 180 days of video history, making it easy to revisit important events.

• Use Extended Live View to stay connected to what’s happening in real time for longer.