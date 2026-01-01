New ECOVACS DEEBOT T80S OMNI Available Now

ECOVACS ROBOTICS has today launched the DEEBOT T80S OMNI, aimed at delivering the very best in advanced roller mopping technology to a more accessible price point. Purpose-built to meet core users’ demands for powerful performance, edge-to-edge coverage and minimal maintenance, the T80S OMNI brings next-generation floor cleaning to a more accessible price point.

At the heart of the T80S OMNI is the OZMO ROLLER 2.0 with TruEdge 3.0 Extreme Edge Cleaning. The OZMO ROLLER 2.0 delivers highly concentrated cleaning power, generating 3,800Pa of mopping pressure — up to 16 times stronger than traditional dual-plate systems — at a speed of 220 rpm. Paired with an upgraded high-density nylon mop roller, it effectively removes stubborn stains while remaining gentle on floors, delivering a streak-free finish. Originally debuting on the DEEBOT X8 family, ECOVACS’ OZMO ROLLER mopping technology has already earned global acclaim, with more than 1.6 million robotic vacuum cleaners sold worldwide. With the T80S OMNI, that proven innovation becomes available to a broader generation of consumers seeking premium performance without the premium price.



The upgraded TruEdge 3.0 Extreme Edge Cleaning technology features a 1.5 cm extended air-cushion suspended roller and newly added soft rubber support wheels, allowing the robot to glide seamlessly along skirting boards and into corners for true edge-to-edge coverage, ideal for both compact apartments and busy family homes.



Designed to adapt intelligently to real-life changing scenarios, the Triple Lift for Brushes and Rollers automatically adjusts depending on floor type. On carpets, the roller mop lifts while suction power increases to keep carpets dry and thoroughly vacuumed. For liquid spills, both brushes lift to prevent contamination while grid-pattern cleaning tackles stubborn stains. When handling large debris, the side brush lifts to reduce scattering as the main brush boosts suction power.



With up to 24,800Pa of suction power and the enhanced ZeroTangle 3.0 Anti-Tangle System, the T80S OMNI is engineered to effortlessly capture dust, debris, and pet hair with minimal brush maintenance, supporting smoother, uninterrupted cleaning over time.

Powered by a cutting-edge Vision-Language Model, the AIVI 3D 3.0 Omni-Approach Technology precisely identifies and maps the contours of all obstacles, enabling the robot to navigate and move seamlessly alongside them in real time. Its ultra-slim 98mm profile and high-traction drive wheels allow it to glide under furniture and overcome thresholds up to 20mm, wet or dry, making it well-suited to varied New Zealand floorplans.

The upgraded OMNI Station sets a new standard in hands-free floor care, combining Hot Water Soak Washing with 63°C Hot Air Rolling Drying for a deeper, fully drying the mop in just two hours to reduce odours and maintain freshness. It automatically empties the dustbin with up to 90 days of storage and offers up to 150 days of hands-free mop tray maintenance.

The new robot has a recommended retail price of NZ$1,999, available from Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, Noel Leeming and PB Tech.