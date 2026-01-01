Instax mini 13 Introduces Hands-free Shooting

Getting everyone in the shot just got easier. Fujifilm has unveiled the instax mini 13, introducing a built-in self-timer designed to make hands-free instant photography simple. from group shots to OOTD selfies.

The latest iteration of the popular entry-level camera is built to make capturing the moment more intuitive, combining new functionality with the easy, point-and-shoot experience instax is known for.

The new instax mini 13 features two new self-timer options (2 seconds and 10 seconds), allowing users to set up a shot, step into frame and capture it without holding the camera.

To support this, the camera also includes a camera angle adjustment accessory attached to the wrist strap, which gently tilts the camera upward when placed on a surface. Together with the self-timer, it allows users to turn almost any surface into a simple camera setup, no tripod required, making it easier than ever to capture selfies, group shots and full-body photos.

Building on the success of the instax mini 12, the mini 13 introduces a refreshed, rounded design with a playful 3D form, designed to double as both a camera and a stylish accessory. It is available in five pastel colours: Dreamy Purple, Candy Pink, Frost Blue, Lagoon Green and Clay White.

The camera keeps the straightforward experience instax is known for. Twist the lens to power on, frame the shot and press the shutter. Close-up mode allows shooting at distances of 30–50cm, while automatic exposure adjusts shutter speed and flash brightness to help deliver well-lit photos across a range of lighting conditions.

Each shot prints instantly onto instax mini film, creating keepsakes that can be shared on the spot.

The instax mini 13 is available now at participating retailers for an RRP of NZ$149.