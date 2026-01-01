GoPro Announces New MISSION 1 Line of Professional 8K and 4K Compact Cinema Cameras

GoPro, Inc. has announced its new MISSION Series of cameras, the world's smallest, lightest and most rugged 8K and 4K Open Gate cinema cameras. Featuring a new 50MP 1" sensor and GoPro's new, ultra-efficient GP3 processor, the MISSION 1 Series cameras deliver category-leading resolutions, frame rates, runtimes and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in even the most demanding environments.
The new series is comprised of three camera models: MISSION 1 PRO, MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO ILS, which features an interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lens system compatible with an even broader array of lenses via adapters.
"The MISSION 1 Series is the pinnacle of performance for low-cost, compact cinema cameras," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "Our most demanding, pro-minded customers have asked us for years to make this very line of cameras, and we've ínally delivered. The MISSION 1 Series is designed to go to hell and back, and that's exactly where our customers are going to take them. The footage is going to look amazing."
"With the launch of the MISSION 1 Series, GoPro is entering the premium end of the digital imaging market in a signiícant way," said Pablo Lema, GoPro's Senior Vice President of Product. "The combination of our new 50 megapixel 1" sensor and ultra-efficient GP3 processor sets a new performance bar for compact cinema cameras, enabling resolutions, frame rates, low-light performance, runtimes and thermal capabilities never seen before in cameras this small. We expect the MISSION 1 Series to expand the creative potential of ílmmakers and creators around the world, similar to the impact GoPro made when it pioneered the category for durable, ultra-capable compact cameras."
MISSION 1 features
The new models
MISSION 1 PRO: The flagship. Featuring a new, cutting-edge 50MP 1" sensor, incredible low-light performance, 8K60 / 4K240 / 1080p960 16:9 video capture, 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate 4:3 video capture, 50MP RAW photo capture, all powered by a new, ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor that enables category-leading image quality, battery life and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in extreme use cases.
MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition: The flagship camera bundled with a versatile grip that transforms the camera into an even more rugged, ultra-capable point-and-shoot camera. The grip functions as a 2-in-1 solution—as a lightweight, ergonomic grip for easy, one-handed on-the-move shots, or as a rugged, mountable metal cage for added protection with the option to mount vertically. Added features include cold shoe mounts, 1/4-20, magnetic latch mounting, and mounting fingers. Perfect for street photography, cinematography, travel and everyday convenience.
MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition: The flagship camera bundled with the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion and built-in microphone, the new Volta 2 Battery Grip for all-day power, and the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for professional wireless audio. Perfect for vloggers and creators who want an ultra-capable and complete professional camera system that's ready for any mission.
MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition: For creators looking for the best of everything and maximum flexibility, this is the flagship camera bundled with GoPro's Fluid Pro AI gimbal for advanced stabilization in even the lowest light conditions as well as AI-driven subject tracking, the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for a comprehensive professional audio solution, Light Mod 2 for compact, ultra-portable lighting and the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion, enabling the addition of displays, microphones, headphones, lighting, batteries and more.
MISSION 1 PRO ILS: The same 50MP 1" Sensor and GP3 processor as MISSION 1 PRO, but in a mirrorless form with an interchangeable lens mount that supports compatibility with the vast universe of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lenses and adapters, allowing a virtually limitless range of lenses to be paired with the camera. MISSION 1 PRO ILS also supports in-camera HyperSmooth video stabilisation with any rectilinear, prime focal length lens. This versatility, combined with its video stabilisation, weatherproof design and trademark GoPro durability, makes MISSION 1 PRO ILS the world's smallest, most rugged and versatile high-speed cinema camera at a fraction of the cost (and size) of comparable cameras.
MISSION 1: The same as the flagship in every way but limited to 4K120 Open Gate video capture and 8K30, 4K120, 1080p240 16:9 video capture. 50MP photo capture is the same as in the flagship model. MISSION 1 is perfect for the creator who doesn't require the higher Open Gate resolutions and frame rates of the flagship model but still wants the low-light and image quality benefits of the new 50MP 1" sensor and ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor.
MISSION 1 PRO, MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition, and MISSION 1 will be available for preorder beginning 21 May, with global on-shelf availability starting 28 May. MISSION 1 PRO ILS, MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition, and MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition will be available beginning Q3 2026.