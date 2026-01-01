GoPro Announces New MISSION 1 Line of Professional 8K and 4K Compact Cinema Cameras

GoPro, Inc. has announced its new MISSION Series of cameras, the world's smallest, lightest and most rugged 8K and 4K Open Gate cinema cameras. Featuring a new 50MP 1" sensor and GoPro's new, ultra-efficient GP3 processor, the MISSION 1 Series cameras deliver category-leading resolutions, frame rates, runtimes and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in even the most demanding environments.

The new series is comprised of three camera models: MISSION 1 PRO, MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO ILS, which features an interchangeable Micro Four Thirds lens system compatible with an even broader array of lenses via adapters.

"The MISSION 1 Series is the pinnacle of performance for low-cost, compact cinema cameras," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "Our most demanding, pro-minded customers have asked us for years to make this very line of cameras, and we've ínally delivered. The MISSION 1 Series is designed to go to hell and back, and that's exactly where our customers are going to take them. The footage is going to look amazing."

"With the launch of the MISSION 1 Series, GoPro is entering the premium end of the digital imaging market in a signiícant way," said Pablo Lema, GoPro's Senior Vice President of Product. "The combination of our new 50 megapixel 1" sensor and ultra-efficient GP3 processor sets a new performance bar for compact cinema cameras, enabling resolutions, frame rates, low-light performance, runtimes and thermal capabilities never seen before in cameras this small. We expect the MISSION 1 Series to expand the creative potential of ílmmakers and creators around the world, similar to the impact GoPro made when it pioneered the category for durable, ultra-capable compact cameras."

MISSION 1 features

New 50MP 1" Sensor features a larger surface area and larger native 1.6μm pixels and massive 3.2μm fused pixels, capturing more light for professional low-light performance, up to 14 stops of dynamic range at the sensor, and professional-grade image quality when paired with GoPro's new GP3 processor and its image processing capabilities.

New GP3 Processor features an ultra-power-efficient 5nm design, enabling category-leading battery runtimes and thermal performance along with best-in-class resolutions, frame rates and image quality. An AI Neural Processor Unit (NPU) enables next-generation video pixel processing and stunning low-light image performance.

Incredible low-Light performance and dynamic range are made possible by the combination of the new 50MP 1" sensor and the new GP3 processor with its advanced image processing. Capable of up to 14 stops of dynamic range at the sensor and giant 3.2μm fused pixels in Quad Bayer mode, the MISSION 1 Series' imaging pipeline preserves exceptional detail in the darkest of shadows while protecting highlight details, resulting in beautifully balanced, true-to-life images.

Category-leading 16:9 video resolutions, frame rates and slow motion are possible with MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO ILS, including professional-grade 8K 16:9 video at up to 60 frames per second (2X Slo-Mo), ultra-smooth 4K 16:9 at up to 240 frames per second (8X Slo-Mo), and up to 10-second burst 960 frames per second in 1080p 16:9 for smooth 32X Slo-Mo. You can also capture non-burst 1080p 16:9 (and 1440p 4:3) at 480 frames per second (16X Slo-Mo). These are the highest frame rates and slowest slo-Mo rates in the category. MISSION 1 enables 8K30, 4K120, and 1080p240 16:9 capture along with 4K120 and 1440p240 4:3 video.

Industry-Leading 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate Video is supported in MISSION 1 PRO and MISSION 1 PRO ILS, enabling full-sensor 4:3 captures for added flexibility for reframing, editing and exporting content in multiple aspect ratios for different viewing platforms. The Series' base model, MISSION 1, supports 4K120 Open Gate video capture.

Category-leading runtimes and thermal performance are made possible by the new ultra-power-eïcient GP3 processor, advanced hardware optimisations, and the higher-capacity, fast-charging Enduro 2 Battery. The MISSION 1 Series of cameras delivers 5+ hours of recording at 1080p30 1 and 3+ hours of recording at 4K30 on a single charge. The Enduro 2 battery is also compatible with HERO13 Black cameras, and likewise, the MISSION 1 Series cameras can work with the older HERO13 Black Enduro battery, albeit with shorter runtimes. The MISSION 1 Series has been designed from the ground up to deliver reliable, mission-critical performance in the most demanding use cases and environments.

13 capture modes enable convenient pro-capture: each mode is tuned for speciíc environments or use cases, using advanced machine learning and scene detection to deliver optimal image quality across a broad

range of environments. From activity-speciíc underwater colour science and tuned stabilisation in Dive Mode to face-aware framing and tone mapping in Vlog Mode, the MISSION 1 Series can simplify image optimisation for many common capture scenarios. Or you can choose to capture video with your own custom settings, bypassing all automated settings for complete control.

range of environments. From activity-speciíc underwater colour science and tuned stabilisation in Dive Mode to face-aware framing and tone mapping in Vlog Mode, the MISSION 1 Series can simplify image optimisation for many common capture scenarios. Or you can choose to capture video with your own custom settings, bypassing all automated settings for complete control. Category-leading bitrates, colour depth and control for professionals: dial up the bitrate to a stunning 240Mbps and capture HLG-HDR, 10-Bit Colour with GP-Log2, and Timecode Sync for multi-camera shoots, or

maximise quality while minimising file size with GP3's new advanced encoder.

maximise quality while minimising file size with GP3's new advanced encoder. Category-leading pro-level Audio: four microphones deliver improved stereo recording and wind noise reduction, while 32-bit float audio recording helps prevent clipping. And Bluetooth 5.3 audio lets you wirelessly connect to compatible devices utilising the Hands-Free Profile (HFP) v1.9 with Super Wideband (SWB) Speech, for high-fidelity wireless audio.

Category-leading 50 megapixel photo resolution and image Quality thanks to the combination of the new 50MP 1" sensor and the new GP3 processor's combined capabilities. Capture in RAW or leverage advanced scene detection and machine learning for category-leading HDR photos in the convenient SuperPhoto mode. With up to 14 stops of dynamic range at the sensor and GP3's next-gen image processing, including the ability to burst capture at up to 60 photos per second, the MISSION 1 Series pushes the boundaries of compact camera photo capture in the same manner it does video.

Updated design increases waterproofness to 66ft (20m): MISSION 1 and MISSION 1 PRO are waterproof to 66ft (20m) right out of the box without the need for housing, making them the best imaging solution for divers.

New lens Design, bigger rear display and redesigned buttons make the MISSION 1 Series easier to use in all use cases. Design improvements include an updated lens design with a 159° native íeld of view (FOV); a new OLED rear display, which is 14% larger than previous flagship GoPro cameras; taller, chunkier raised buttons for easier use with gloves on; and a removable lens hood to reduce glare and lens

flare for clearer images.

The new models

MISSION 1 PRO: The flagship. Featuring a new, cutting-edge 50MP 1" sensor, incredible low-light performance, 8K60 / 4K240 / 1080p960 16:9 video capture, 8K30 and 4K120 Open Gate 4:3 video capture, 50MP RAW photo capture, all powered by a new, ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor that enables category-leading image quality, battery life and thermal performance for mission-critical reliability in extreme use cases.

MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition: The flagship camera bundled with a versatile grip that transforms the camera into an even more rugged, ultra-capable point-and-shoot camera. The grip functions as a 2-in-1 solution—as a lightweight, ergonomic grip for easy, one-handed on-the-move shots, or as a rugged, mountable metal cage for added protection with the option to mount vertically. Added features include cold shoe mounts, 1/4-20, magnetic latch mounting, and mounting fingers. Perfect for street photography, cinematography, travel and everyday convenience.

MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition: The flagship camera bundled with the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion and built-in microphone, the new Volta 2 Battery Grip for all-day power, and the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for professional wireless audio. Perfect for vloggers and creators who want an ultra-capable and complete professional camera system that's ready for any mission.

MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition: For creators looking for the best of everything and maximum flexibility, this is the flagship camera bundled with GoPro's Fluid Pro AI gimbal for advanced stabilization in even the lowest light conditions as well as AI-driven subject tracking, the new Wireless Mic Complete Kit for a comprehensive professional audio solution, Light Mod 2 for compact, ultra-portable lighting and the new MISSION 1 Series Media Mod for I/O port expansion, enabling the addition of displays, microphones, headphones, lighting, batteries and more.

MISSION 1 PRO ILS: The same 50MP 1" Sensor and GP3 processor as MISSION 1 PRO, but in a mirrorless form with an interchangeable lens mount that supports compatibility with the vast universe of Micro Four Thirds (MFT) lenses and adapters, allowing a virtually limitless range of lenses to be paired with the camera. MISSION 1 PRO ILS also supports in-camera HyperSmooth video stabilisation with any rectilinear, prime focal length lens. This versatility, combined with its video stabilisation, weatherproof design and trademark GoPro durability, makes MISSION 1 PRO ILS the world's smallest, most rugged and versatile high-speed cinema camera at a fraction of the cost (and size) of comparable cameras.

MISSION 1: The same as the flagship in every way but limited to 4K120 Open Gate video capture and 8K30, 4K120, 1080p240 16:9 video capture. 50MP photo capture is the same as in the flagship model. MISSION 1 is perfect for the creator who doesn't require the higher Open Gate resolutions and frame rates of the flagship model but still wants the low-light and image quality benefits of the new 50MP 1" sensor and ultra-power-efficient GP3 processor.

MISSION 1 PRO, MISSION 1 PRO Grip Edition, and MISSION 1 will be available for preorder beginning 21 May, with global on-shelf availability starting 28 May. MISSION 1 PRO ILS, MISSION 1 PRO Creator Edition, and MISSION 1 PRO Ultimate Creator Edition will be available beginning Q3 2026.