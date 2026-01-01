Gallagher Security Launches Major National Recruitment Drive

Gallagher Security has announced a nationwide recruitment drive, with up to 100 new roles in the pipeline this year as the business enters a significant phase of global growth and product transformation.

The recruitment drive follows Gallagher’s recent success at the 2025 New Zealand International Business Awards, where the company received both the Supreme and Best Large Business Awards, recognising its exceptional international performance, innovation, and enduring commitment to New Zealand.

Chief Executive for Security, Mark Junge, says the expansion marks a pivotal moment for the company, with product transformation programmes underway and a strong focus on unlocking greater value for customers through its people and technology.

“We’re entering one of the most exciting chapters in Gallagher Security’s history,” says Mark. “With major investment in innovation, a rapidly expanding global customer base, and a significant number of new roles being created, this is the ideal time for talented people to join us and help shape the future of security technology on a global scale.”

The recruitment drive will initially focus on product roles, including software engineers, test engineers, and product leaders, with further appointments planned across Gallagher’s Devices, Platform, and Services teams as the business continues to scale. Mark encourages interested candidates to register their interest for upcoming roles now.

“This year, we’ll be investing heavily in scaling our product development and solution delivery capabilities as we transform our flagship security platform, Command Centre, to meet the evolving needs of customers around the world,” says Mark.

New team members will be supported by Gallagher Security’s Product Leadership Team, led by Chief Product Officer Josh Arnold, who joined the business in October 2025. The expansion coincides with Gallagher Security’s recent move of more than 200 team members into Innovation Park in Hamilton, reflecting both the company’s growth and the Waikato region’s emergence as a thriving hub for software development and technology.

“Building a career in the Waikato offers the opportunity to create technology with global impact while enjoying the balance and momentum of a growing innovation ecosystem,” says Mark.

Gallagher Group is a global technology company delivering world-leading solutions in Animal Management and Security. Founded in Hamilton in 1938, the company remains proudly family-owned and headquartered in New Zealand.

With more than 1,700 team members worldwide, Gallagher serves customers in over 160 countries and is New Zealand’s largest privately owned technology exporter by revenue.

Gallagher Security provides unified, cyber-secure solutions for access control, perimeter security, and intruder detection, protecting some of the world’s most sensitive environments, including governments, defence forces and critical infrastructure.