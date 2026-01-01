Blink Outdoor 2K Security Camera Review

Blink security cameras are small, long-battery life devices, suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings. The new Blink Outdoor 2K is a worthy update of the already great value offerings.

In terms of design, the Blink Outdoor 2K is similar to the previous Blink Outdoor 4 model and even uses the same mounts, so you can easily upgrade without much hassle.

The main difference here is the obvious 2K video support. This new model now offers different video resolutions, with the lower quality being 720p, the medium resolution being 1080p and the new 2K option being 1440p.

The resulting recordings are indeed clearer than before, and you can more easily see details.

Low-light videos are recorded in colour, and the camera switches to infrared-based black and white for those night recordings. Still, they are pretty good, even when recorded in black and white.

As always, position will help. If you have the camera on your deck, make sure it doesn’t directly point at a bright light source, like a light or the sun.

The Blink Outdoor 2K also offers two-way audio, and now it includes noise cancellation for clearer communication.

The camera is designed to be used outdoors, with IP-65 (dust and water ingress) resistance.

You have the option of running the Blink Outdoor 2K on two lithium AA batteries or a USB-C connection. The camera comes with two Energizer batteries, but if you want to use the USB-C power, then you will need to purchase an adapter. There's an outdoor power adapter option available through retail if you need one. If not using the USB-C, the connector is protected by a rubber cover to keep it protected against the elements.

These two AA batteries can power the camera for up to two years. This is due mainly to how the camera works with the sync module for remote control, only connecting to Wi-Fi if needed to upload videos.

The sync module is an important part of the Blink system and things start getting complicated, depending on how you want to use the system. Let’s see how it works.

You can currently buy the Blink Outdoor 2K camera as an individual add-on camera (if you already have a sync module) or as a bundle with a new sync module.

The camera works with the older Blink Sync Module 2, but if you buy the bundle, you receive the newer Blink Sync Module Core.

The main difference between these two options is local storage. The older Blink Sync Module 2 has a USB plug that allows you to plug USB storage and record your videos locally. The newer Blink Sync Module Core, part of the bundle, doesn’t have local storage, so in that case you will need to subscribe to Blink Subscription to store your videos in the cloud.

I already had the Blink Sync Module 2 here, so adding the new Blink Outdoor Camera 2K to the system was easy. You first open the back of the camera to access that battery compartment. You just need a coin to unscrew the large screw on the back. Install the two Energizer lithium AA batteries that come with the camera, start the mobile app and scan the QR code you will find inside of the camera.

You will have the camera added to your account in no time. The app also guides you through some steps to configure the camera settings, such as default recording length, resolution and if you want to be notified of people, car or other movement detected.

You will also get a one-month trial of the subscription service, and you don’t even have to enter a credit card number, so no billing surprises at the end of the period.

The app is slick and easy to use. It also allows you to connect your system to Amazon Alexa, but no other voice-controlled system.

The system has two states: armed and disarmed. While disarmed, you can access live views of your camera, and these are also stored. Motion detection is only active while the system is armed. The notifications are fast, although the app takes a couple of seconds to load. It will keep recording the action and give you the option to switch to live view, for instant interaction.

In all, the new Blink Outdoor 2K camera is a nice upgrade. If you are satisfied with your existing Blink outdoor setup, you can swap those at any time, and if you are adding new cameras, I’d recommend going straight to the new models.

The Blink Outdoor 2K is available through retail in New Zealand now.