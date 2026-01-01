Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick HD and Fire TV Stick 4K Select

Amazon launched its newest and most portable streaming device ever, the Fire TV Stick HD, which comes with a new Fire TV user interface. Whether looking to upgrade a TV at home or planning for an upcoming trip, this new device is small enough to fit in a bag and ready to deliver a full entertainment experience on any TV it's connected to.

The new Fire TV Stick HD is Amazon's slimmest streaming device, both smaller in volume and width than previous models. It’s optimised for Direct Power through a TV’s USB port, so it fits more neatly behind a TV without requiring a separate power adapter.

Fire TV Stick HD also delivers noticeable speed improvements compared to previous HD models, more than 30% faster on average than the last-generation HD stick, which means it turns on and opens apps more quickly. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support to help ensure a stronger, more reliable connection for customers.

The Fire TV Stick HD is an easy way to upgrade any TV with a cleaner, faster, and more intuitive experience. Featuring the latest Fire TV update and a modern design, it helps Kiwis find what they want to watch quickly with well-organised categories for movies and TV shows.

Users can pin more of their favourite apps directly to the home screen for quicker access, while smarter recommendations and streamlined navigation mean less time scrolling and more time enjoying entertainment.

About 30% narrower than the previous generation HD stick, the new device is designed to not only fit easily into a carry-on bag or pocket but also more easily into an HDMI outlet alongside other plugs and cords on the back of a TV. Its Direct Power feature lets customers power the device using a TV's USB port using the included cable. If a TV doesn’t have a USB port or you forgot the included power cord at home, the device can always be powered with a USB-C cable and a wall adapter.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Select is also now available in New Zealand, bringing affordable 4K streaming to Kiwi households. It offers everything customers need to enjoy brilliant 4K Ultra HD content with High Dynamic Range 10+ (HDR10+), making any TV smarter with instant access to a wide range of content, personalised recommendations, Alexa and fast performance.

In the coming months, Amazon will introduce a new Adaptive Display setting to the Fire TV Stick HD. This accessibility feature will make text, menus, and content easier to see and navigate on screen. When turned on, the feature increases the size of smaller items like text and menus while scaling up larger items like content artwork, creating a more balanced and customisable browsing experience for all customers.

The all-new Fire TV Stick HD is now available for pre-order from NZ$89 to New Zealand customers, with shipping beginning April 29, 2026. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select, is now available in New Zealand for NZ$99.