TVNZ+ Launches FIFA World Cup 2026 Event Pass

VNZ today unveils its first paid streaming product: the TVNZ+ Event Pass for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The arrival of the TVNZ+ Event Pass marks a defining moment for TVNZ as the business evolves to a digitally led media company.

TVNZ's Chief Executive Jodi O'Donnell says, "Delivering our first paid product is something we are incredibly proud of. We are expanding our offering to give viewers more choice and control over how they watch the content they love with us.

"Free-to-air, ad-funded content remains at the heart of what we do. But the TVNZ+ Event Pass lets us go further, broadening what content we can bring audiences and creates a new revenue stream for TVNZ. This is so we can keep investing in world-class content for New Zealanders to enjoy and ensure TVNZ remains relevant for the future."

With the launch of TVNZ+ Event Passes, comes more access to the FIFA World Cup 2026 for fans than ever before.

For $44.95, football fans will be able to watch the biggest sporting event in the world, with comprehensive access to all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live and on demand, plus exclusive clips and highlights. Last month, TVNZ launched its new digital streaming platform, and Kiwis can expect a world-class viewing experience.

Melodie Robinson, Head of Sports, Events & Partnerships, says, "We're stoked to be bringing the FIFA World Cup 2026 to Aotearoa with the TVNZ+ Event Pass. This year's tournament is huge – with more games, more teams and more excitement – and Kiwis who purchase a pass won't miss a moment.

"There's also plenty to watch on free-to-air for viewers who want to follow the All Whites or catch some of the big matches too. We want all Kiwis to be able to get in on the action. The breadth of our coverage gives viewers maximum choice and we're really proud to be the home of the FIFA World Cup 2026."