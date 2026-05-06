Synology Expands All-Flash Enterprise Storage Lineup with FS6420 and FS3420

Synology has announced the availability of the new FS6420 and FS3420, two all-flash block and file storage systems built for latency-sensitive enterprise workloads. The new systems offer significant improvements in IOPS and throughput performance for on-premises virtualisation, databases, and enterprise applications.

"More organisations than ever are running demanding on-premises workloads and need storage that can accommodate them," says Jeffrey Huang, Product Manager at Synology. "The FS6420 and FS3420 deliver substantial IOPS improvements over their predecessors, boosting performance for latency-sensitive workloads. They're strong options for a wide range of mid-size and large enterprises and colocation environments looking to implement enterprise applications and virtualisation workloads."

The FS6420 and FS3420 are powerful 24-bay, 2U rack-mounted systems that provide exceptional I/O responsiveness and significant performance gains over their predecessors. The FS6420 delivers over 929,000 read and 257,000 write IOPS, representing 40% and 26% improvements, respectively. Similarly, the FS3420 achieves over 478,000 read and 169,000 write IOPS, showing 21% and 32% increases in read and write performance. Both models offer over 60% higher SMB read throughput, making them ideal for high-bandwidth file sharing.

Beyond raw speed, both models provide flexible connectivity. They feature dual built-in 10GbE ports as standard, with the option to integrate 25GbE or Fibre Channel adapters for seamless compatibility with high-speed network infrastructures.

Reliability is central to the design. Both units include redundant power supplies to eliminate single points of failure, while the integrated 10GbE networking supports failover and load balancing to ensure continuous uptime. Additionally, out-of-band management allows administrators to perform remote troubleshooting and access system logs even when the server is powered down.

Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), the FS6420 and FS3420 bring the full strength of Synology's software ecosystem to enterprise environments. Both systems are certified for use with VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V, Citrix and OpenStack environments.

Synology Tiering manages data across performance and capacity tiers to maximise storage efficiency. The FS6420 and FS3420 can serve as a high-performance hot tier, preserving flash capacity and IOPS headroom for critical workloads.

The platform allows backup of unlimited virtual machines from physical servers with Active Backup for Business, while establishing near-instant recovery points and granular restores at the volume, folder or file level with Snapshot Replication to meet RPO and RTO goals.

The FS6420 and FS3420 are available from May 6, 2026, through Synology's network of partners and resellers worldwide.