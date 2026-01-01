New Amazon Kindle Scribe Range Now Available in New Zealand

Designed to minimise distractions and support uninterrupted thinking, the new Kindle Scribe lineup combines reading, writing and AI-powered organisation tools in one paper-like device.

“Kiwis are increasingly looking for ways to create moments of uninterrupted focus in a world full of constant notifications and distractions,” says Jacqui Corbett, Amazon Devices Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand. “The new Kindle Scribe lineup is designed to support clearer thinking, deeper focus and more intentional productivity, whether that’s journaling, planning your week, reading without interruptions, or capturing ideas as they happen. With Kindle Scribe Colorsoft, we’re also introducing colour note-taking and organisation tools that make planning, prioritising and creative work feel even more intuitive.”

The new Kindle Scribe range is ultra-thin (5.4 mm), ultra-light (400 g) and 40% faster for writing and page turns, with a larger 11-inch glare-free display, meaning it feels effortlessly light in your hand, easy to slip into any bag, and instantly responsive whenever inspiration strikes.

The glare-free screen gives users more room to read, sketch or plan their day, whether sitting on the couch, commuting, or relaxing outdoors. Brighter, more even lighting keeps things comfortable on the eyes, while the paper-like writing surface makes every note feel natural and satisfying. With faster performance, ideas flow smoothly without lag or distraction, turning everyday moments into opportunities to read, think, and create.

Kindle Scribe Colorsoft features the same new design with a fluid colour writing experience powered by custom Colorsoft display technology and a new rendering engine. Colours are soft and easy on the eyes, with weeks of battery life and no distracting apps, notifications or social feeds, creating a more intentional space for reading, thinking and creativity.

The lineup includes a powerful AI-powered notebook and redesigned tools for productivity, including a new home screen with Quick Notes for jotting down ideas on the go. The device now supports Google Drive and OneDrive for easy document import and annotated PDF export and OneNote integration.

An AI-powered search across notebooks can provide summaries and follow-up questions.

The new range is available now: