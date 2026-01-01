D-Link A/NZ Launches GaN Charger Range

D-Link A/NZ has expanded its Tech Essentials range with three high-performance GaN chargers designed to power everything from flagship laptops to phones, tablets, handheld gaming and accessories, all from fewer, smaller adapters.

The new line-up includes the DCF-241 240W GaN Charger (pictured), the DCF-141 140W GaN Charger and the DCP-101 100W GaN Charger. Each model uses next-generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) power technology for faster, cooler and more efficient charging in a compact design, with USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 (PD 3.1) and Quick Charge 4.0 (QC 4.0) support, and intelligent power distribution across multiple ports so consumers can replace a tangle of bricks with a single, travel-friendly solution.

D-Link A/NZ MD Graeme Reardon said, "Most homes still have a drawer of mismatched chargers and a tangle of bricks on the desk. The new D-Link GaN range fixes that with three sizes covering everything from a phone to a 16-inch laptop, in adapters small enough to throw in a backpack."

D-Link's DCF-241 is a multi-device charging hub built for modern households and shared workspaces. With up to 240W total output across five charging ports (four USB-C and one USB-A), and PD 3.1 plus QC 4.0 support, it can rapidly charge multiple laptops alongside phones, tablets, earbuds and wearables at the same time. A single USB-C port can deliver the full 140W on its own, enough to fast-charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro or a high-end Windows workstation while the remaining ports keep the rest of the household powered.

That means you can top up a USB‑C MacBook Pro or Windows ultrabook at high wattage while still fast‑charging a phone and tablet, all from one compact desktop unit.

The DCF-241 is ideal for kitchen benches, study nooks and meeting rooms where everyone needs power without fighting over sockets. It's also a smart pick for creators who need to keep a laptop, camera batteries, tablet and phone ready to go. A compact stand holder keeps the charger upright on the desk for clean cable management, and advanced safety features help protect devices under heavy load.

The DCF-141 delivers up to 140W of total power in a four-port design (three USB-C and one USB-A), small enough to suit commuters, students and frequent travellers who want one adapter that can handle work and personal gear. Two of its USB-C ports can deliver 70W each simultaneously, fast-charging two laptops at the same time, ideal for couples sharing a desk or travellers carrying a work and personal machine.

High-output USB-C power delivery lets you charge a professional laptop at speed, while the four-port design means you can keep a phone or tablet topped up at the same time without sacrificing performance.

It’s the simple way to slim down your tech kit: one charger in the bag, less clutter on the desk, and fast top‑ups between meetings and classes.

For daily carry, the DCP-101 offers up to 100W of total output across four ports (three USB-C and one USB-A). A single USB-C connection can power a laptop at up to 100W, or share intelligently across multiple devices when you plug more in.

It is a great match for ultrabooks, Chromebooks, the iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch and fast-charging Android and iPhone models.

Despite the power, it’s compact thanks to GaN technology, so it fits neatly in a backpack pocket or bedside drawer, ready for home, office or travel.

D-Link's GaN architecture is more efficient, enabling smaller designs that stay cooler and waste less energy. Each new model supports the latest USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 and Quick Charge 4.0 fast-charging standards, with intelligent power allocation that detects what you've plugged in and delivers the right wattage to each device. With 110 to 240V AC input across the range, all three chargers travel anywhere in the world with just a plug adapter.

Built-in safety protections include over-current, over-voltage, over-temperature and short-circuit safeguards, all of which provide peace of mind for families and professionals alike.

These new D-Link GaN chargers are designed for how Australian and New Zealand households charge now. Whether you're a household with multiple laptops, a student juggling a notebook and phone or a traveller who wants one compact charger for everything, D-Link's new Tech Essentials GaN chargers replace multiple wall bricks with a single, reliable solution. The result is less clutter, fewer power boards and faster top-ups across all your devices.

The DCF-241 (240W), DCF-141 (140W) and DCP-101 (100W) GaN Chargers are available now in New Zealand online and through authorised retail partners, for the following RRP: