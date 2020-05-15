Does Vodafone support IPV6 over its LTE network? Both 2D and Spark don't seem to support it, I would instantly switch to Voda if they do.
could i ask why? how would it enhance your experience?
I would be able to access individual devices at home without port forwarding.
Seems odd that everyones pushing for CG-NAT on fixed-line but there seems to be no (public) impetus to do so on mobile.
From what I understand most mobile traffic these days is behind CG NAT.