Lost mobile data connection when traveling until phone is restarted
#280709 5-Jan-2021 12:35
I have noticed when traveling between regions (usually Dunedin to Wanaka) I lose the data connection on my mobile phone (Oppo AX5 2019, buildnum CPH1851NZ_11_A.22 baseband Q_V1_p14 ) even though it appears to have strong signal.

 

A recent example of this is we traveled from Dunedin to Middlemarch to camp for new years, once we we arrived I had 4 bars of reception but the 3g indicator was missing and I could not use services that require data (didn't check sms or calling). Restarted phone and the 3g indicator was back along with a working data.

 

This issue doesn't worry me, I'm more curious of what/why this might happen.

 

 

 

 

  #2630644 5-Jan-2021 12:47
I wonder if this could be related to the problem in this thread, more specifically to my comment.

 

I will try contacting OPPO.




  #2630652 5-Jan-2021 13:07
Yeah might be, I can easily recreate the issue if Oppo needed some logs/data to help diagnose.

