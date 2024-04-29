Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Dishwasher to fit under smaller benchtop
Behodar

10345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312583 29-Apr-2024 14:20
My mythical Fisher and Paykel 818S has packed up and being a couple of decades old it's probably time for a replacement. However, I'm struggling to find anything that will fit under my bench!

 

The F&P is approx 555 mm deep, and there's less than 10 mm of clearance behind it. However, every new dishwasher I've found seems to be 600 mm deep. Even pushed right up against the back wall, that's going to jut out from under the benchtop. Does anyone know where I can find a smaller one?

 

As a possible alternative, I see that F&P sells "built-under" dishwashers which are shallower, and after looking at the installation instructions I'm not clear on what's "built" about them. The one I looked at (I didn't note down the model number) seemed to just slide under the bench. Does anyone know how these differ from a freestanding one?

 

For reference, the current dishwasher is 590x840x555 mm.

trig42
5793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3224196 29-Apr-2024 14:24
Can't help with a shallower dishwasher, but I think the Built Under are designed for integration - ie., you get your cabinet maker to make a front panel for it matching the rest of your joinery.

 
 
 
 

Behodar

10345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224197 29-Apr-2024 14:31
F&P offers both "Contemporary" (i.e. with front panel) and "Integrated" (without) styles, and the Built-Under models are available in both types, so there must be more to it than that.

trig42
5793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3224200 29-Apr-2024 14:44
Ohh, right you are.

 

Just had a look. I think now that Built under doesn't come with the top panel that could be used in a freestanding mode (ie., without a benchtop over it).

 

I'd say the dishwashers themselves are the same size, but the top 'bench' panel is missing from the built unders.



MikeAqua
7768 posts

Uber Geek


  #3224201 29-Apr-2024 14:47
Built under means it fits within kitchen cabinetry.  Integrated IME means you can add a front laminate panel.  We have a Smeg dishwasher that is referred to as Integrated in the owner's manual, it has laminate panel on the front to mtch the cabinetry.

 

 




Mike

wellygary
8182 posts

Uber Geek


  #3224207 29-Apr-2024 15:25
Asko have one that's 550 deep, so they do exist, , but it needs a slightly wider space (596) - so don't know if that is a problem, 

 

https://nz.asko.com/products/kitchen/dishwashers/built-in-dishwashers/DISHWASH-DW60-1-DBI343ID-S-AU-ASK/p/000000000000740000

 

TBH I would rock up to an decently sized appliance store and tell them your dimensions and see what they have...

 

EDIT: hmm  fat fingers typed 330, not 550, but now it seems its 554, weird.....  or maybe its just me

Behodar

10345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224209 29-Apr-2024 15:32
Thanks. Asko links off to the Kitchen Things website, which I'd looked at a few days ago but it wasn't working properly. It seems to be fixed now, and it has an option to filter by depth.

 

I'm not sure where you got 330 from though because the one you linked is 554 :)

 

I actually tried the appliance place closest to work today and they were hopeless.

rb99
3394 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3224212 29-Apr-2024 15:40
Beko seems to do ones 550mm deep. Not sure if they're the type that you're supposed to stick a door on the front of, which might account for the difference. Also not sure about posting a link as I had a look round in Firefox and Chrome and they seemed to find slightly different options (still for NZ).

 

Or you just don't fancy Beko...




"The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness." -John Kenneth Galbraith

rb99

 

rb99



Senecio
2660 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224238 29-Apr-2024 16:52
@Behodar

 

Probably not helpful now but I wasn't working at F&P back when you posted in the "Things that Annoy You" thread. I've managed to track down a copy of the 818S/918TD user manual if its of any use to you. Its a dodgy scanned PDF of an old printed manual as this model went out of production in the Dunedin factory back in 2005 so it pre-dates our electronic records.

 

Drop me an email address in a PM and I can forward it on.

alisam
826 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3225600 2-May-2024 17:40
MikeAqua:

 

Built under means it fits within kitchen cabinetry.  Integrated IME means you can add a front laminate panel.  We have a Smeg dishwasher that is referred to as Integrated in the owner's manual, it has laminate panel on the front to mtch the cabinetry.

 

 

To me, what you have said is exactly correct. We have had an 'Integrated' dishwasher with a lower front panel many a time (always AEG). A few years ago we went with a stainless steel 'Built under' appliance (Electrolux) and it's the best we thing we did (because the panel was now 33 years old and showing its age). BUT ... The Electrolux Dishwasher is nowhere as good as the AEG Dishwashers we have had (and Electrolux took over AEG).




Rickles
2904 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3225929 3-May-2024 11:26
@Behodar ... just checked our dishwasher (150 year-old villa in Wellington) and dimensions are cited as 850mm height, 450mm width, and 580mm depth.

 

However, measuring the top panel front-to-back is just 560mm.

 

Brand is Baumatic 

Behodar

10345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3225933 3-May-2024 11:30
Strange! The manual for mine (now that I finally have it, thanks to Senecio) lists dimensions that match reality.

 

With that said, the replacement is "on hold" as the current one seems to have fixed itself... at least for now.

 

Thanks to everyone for their suggestions. Next time I'm in Tauranga I might pop into Kitchen Things since their website lists a number of <600 models.

Rickles
2904 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3225944 3-May-2024 11:41
Ours came from Kitchen Things <s>.

