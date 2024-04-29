My mythical Fisher and Paykel 818S has packed up and being a couple of decades old it's probably time for a replacement. However, I'm struggling to find anything that will fit under my bench!

The F&P is approx 555 mm deep, and there's less than 10 mm of clearance behind it. However, every new dishwasher I've found seems to be 600 mm deep. Even pushed right up against the back wall, that's going to jut out from under the benchtop. Does anyone know where I can find a smaller one?

As a possible alternative, I see that F&P sells "built-under" dishwashers which are shallower, and after looking at the installation instructions I'm not clear on what's "built" about them. The one I looked at (I didn't note down the model number) seemed to just slide under the bench. Does anyone know how these differ from a freestanding one?

For reference, the current dishwasher is 590x840x555 mm.