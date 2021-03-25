Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees IPO or merge with Vocus
#284004 25-Mar-2021 10:42
Just received:



2degrees confirms that its shareholders are exploring the potential listing of 2degrees on the main board of the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) and Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in the second half of 2021 or early 2022. Any such listing would be subject to market conditions and it is noted that no decision has been made to proceed with an IPO to date.

“Equity markets are strong globally, telecom valuations are attractive, and the New Zealand dollar is at a multi-year high. This compelling macro backdrop, combined with the resilience, scale and growth of the 2degrees business, suggests now is an opportune time for the shareholders of 2degrees to explore a partial listing of the business,” said Brad Horwitz, Chair of the 2degrees Board and President and CEO of Trilogy. “An equity event in New Zealand would raise primary capital to accelerate growth initiatives at 2degrees as well as enable Trilogy to reduce the debt it incurred while building the 2degrees business.”

2degrees continued to grow strongly in 2020 despite COVID, and now serves more than 1.6 million subscribers throughout New Zealand, including more than 500,000 pay monthly mobile customers and over 130,000 broadband customers.

Alongside growth in consumer mobile and residential broadband, 2degrees continued to gain traction in the business market, recently surpassing 100,000 mobile business customers.

“Since launching in 2009, 2degrees has evolved into a full-service telecommunications provider serving all market segments via its national mobile network, while still retaining its challenger roots and fighting for fair via innovative products kiwis love,” said Mark Aue, Chief Executive Officer of 2degrees.

“2degrees has fundamentally changed the New Zealand communications market, and last year was no different. In 2020, we invested heavily in our mobile network, making significant improvements to the service we provide in regional New Zealand. We also sharpened our focus on Kiwi businesses and continued growing our broadband customer base, while ensuring that kiwis stayed connected through the pandemic and had great kiwi- based customer care.”

“We have the infrastructure and industry leading service to do much more for New Zealanders. We’re very excited about the future and are investing even more in advance of our 5G launch later this year.”


  #2680255 25-Mar-2021 11:28
This is the first mention I have heard of a 5G rollout for 2degrees. Had this been previously announced?

  #2680259 25-Mar-2021 11:32
Nope.




  #2680313 25-Mar-2021 12:24
2degrees 5G announcement was October last year

 

https://www.nbr.co.nz/story/two-degrees-go-live-5g-end-2021

 

They expect to have something ready by the end of this year. 

 

 



  #2680804 25-Mar-2021 22:38
langi27:

 

2degrees 5G announcement was October last year

 

https://www.nbr.co.nz/story/two-degrees-go-live-5g-end-2021

 

They expect to have something ready by the end of this year. 

 

 

Link no good unless you’re an NBR subscriber.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  #2680944 26-Mar-2021 10:42
eracode:

 

langi27:

 

2degrees 5G announcement was October last year

 

https://www.nbr.co.nz/story/two-degrees-go-live-5g-end-2021

 

They expect to have something ready by the end of this year. 

 

 

Link no good unless you’re an NBR subscriber.

 

 

 

 

You get the jist. 2D have already announced plans for 5G network. 

  #2790874 7-Oct-2021 09:04
Apparently, plans are on hold.

 

The rumour mill seems to point some action - with Vocus.




  #2790892 7-Oct-2021 09:12
Herald have paywalled their take

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/vocus-2degrees-enter-merger-talks-ipos-on-hold/J2RC7L7JQDT5NOOE27VZMCPKC4/ 



  #2790981 7-Oct-2021 09:47
Vocus are still planning an IPO on NZX and split Vocus NZ away from Vocus AU. There is also talk of splitting the consumer and enterprise arms of Vocus NZ into seperate entities. This could well appease the Commerce Commission for any merger plans with 2D. This has been ongoing since late 2019 early 2020

  #2790984 7-Oct-2021 09:52
Trading halt for Trilogy (another paywalled article, as much as I hate to support NZME) 2degrees' parent in trading halt amid merger talks with Vocus - NZ Herald

  #2791005 7-Oct-2021 10:10
If a merger between Vocus and 2 Degrees gets Commerce Commission green light and based on past decisions that will be marginal, this is bound to head to the courts on the back of Spark and Vodafone objections.

  #2791020 7-Oct-2021 10:25
MikeB4:

 

If a merger between Vocus and 2 Degrees gets Commerce Commission green light and based on past decisions that will be marginal, this is bound to head to the courts on the back of Spark and Vodafone objections.

 

 

I agree that Spark/Vodafone are likely to put some effort in to fight a 2d/Vocus merger - but I'm not sure it would be a marginal call for the ComCom. We're talking about #3 in mobile and fixed line, so in effect the merger just creates a more competitive challenger, in a market that continues to be lead by #1 and #2 (Spark and Vodafone). 

 

Mobile: Doesn't make a huge difference to competition, just potential for more bundling mobile/fixed line - so adds marginally to competition

 

Enterprise: Creates stronger challenger in enterprise space as can more competitively bundle mobile and fixed line, and has national fibre backbone (ex-FX networks) which puts it on a similar footing to VF/Spark. 

 

Fixed line residential: Concentrates market share, but can argue that barriers to entry are relatively low under the heavily regulated UFB access - there's a long tail of small competitors and moderate size ones like Voyager. Potentially better able to compete in fixed wireless broadband too, so adding to competition between Vodafone/Spark (being at the cheap end of the market, I suspect many Vocus customers would be low users which are good candidates for FWA).

  #2791033 7-Oct-2021 10:47
I think a Vocus+2degrees merger would establish a strong 3rd player who can provide a good range of services to compete with Spark/Vodafone. The Herald makes the good point regarding both sides of the merger bringing something -- e.g. 2degrees brings their own mobile network, Vocus brings a strong fixed line network, 2degrees has a strong consumer client base, Vocus has a strong business client base, etc. While they are both in the same wider industry they have strengths in different parts of the industry. Where there is overlap it's often a case of one or the other having an obvious strength--e.g. in the area of mobile services the 2degrees mobile network is a obvious choice over Vocus' mobile reselling arrangement with Spark.

 

I would be fairly surprised it such a merger was blocked by the ComCom. At worst I would guess they may ask one or the other to divest some of their operations where they compete directly -- e.g. 2degrees or Vocus selling their UFB customer base to another telco. But even that would be surprising given the small customer base for either 2degrees or Vocus compared to the big two.

 

Following this with interest as incidentally we have our fixed line with Vocus and I have my mobile with 2degrees...!

  #2791103 7-Oct-2021 11:12
alasta:

 

This is the first mention I have heard of a 5G rollout for 2degrees. Had this been previously announced?

 

 

@alasta Really?

  #2791107 7-Oct-2021 11:19
Thing is Orcon and Slingshot offer mobile services with Spark as their network. I imagine that there would be a bit of a shuffle to have 2 mobile networks.

 

I am unsure if I support the merge or am against it.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

  #2791177 7-Oct-2021 12:35
Linux:

 

alasta:

 

This is the first mention I have heard of a 5G rollout for 2degrees. Had this been previously announced?

 

 

@alasta Really?

 

 

I made that post back in March. Obviously I've caught up since then!

