VoLTE and Dual SIM?
stevenz

#285738 14-May-2021 09:49
We've got 3 Samsung devices here, all on 2 Degrees' VoLTE compatibility list, none of which offer the feature in the menu where the option is supposed to be.

 

The devices are:

 

  • Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G (SM-N986B/DS) - Bought from 2Degrees
  • Galaxy A31 (SM-A315G/DS) - Bought from Vodafone
  • Galaxy S20 (SM-G980F/DS) - Bought from 2Degrees

All 3 devices have new(ish) 2 Degrees SIMs in them, none of them show the "VoLTE" option. None have been "rooted" or had anything "done" to them.

 

Put a Skinny SIM in them, the VoLTE option appears instantly. (So presumably not a device issue)

 

Put the 2D SIM into any other phone we can lay our hands on without /DS in the model string, and the option is available. (So presumably not a SIM or account issue)

 

Has anyone had any joy getting VoLTE to work with a 2 Degrees device which supports Dual SIM? We don't actually need the Dual SIM feature, it just happens to be what the devices support when we bought them (I don't believe there was an option for a non-DS variant). I'm not saying that the /DS is the cause of no VoLTE, it just seems to be the most obvious common factor.

 

Have been into a 2D store and some experimenting has been done back & forth with no result found.

 

We're just looking for any result to mitigate the abysmal Vodafone-->2Degrees call quality and while we don't think this will help much, it can't make it any worse.

 

These are all personal devices among 3 people who just coincidentally happen to have /DS devices. 

 

Anyone got this working on a /DS device so as to contradict this theory? Or any other ideas?

 

(Edit; All testing done in Wellington CBD, (ironically?) about 100m from a 2D store.)




Linux
  #2707392 14-May-2021 10:02
@stevenz VoLTE is not live NZ wide yet I am only aware it is live North of Puhoi and on RCG sites

Linux
  #2707394 14-May-2021 10:05
@2degreescare @morganbrowne Can anyone in 2degrees please confirm where VoLTE is live on the 2degrees network? - excluding RCG sites

 

End users are getting very confused trying to get VoLTE working on handsets when it might not even be live in that location

pwner
  #2707404 14-May-2021 10:40
Hi SteveNZ

 

VoLTE isn't available everywhere at the moment and that includes Wellington CBD and that will be the reason you aren't able to get it working. 




Linux
  #2707405 14-May-2021 10:41
@stevenz As confirmed by 2degrees VoLTE is only live North of Puhoi so you trying to get it working in Wellington is zero chance!

2degrees need to make this clear on the 2d website as it is confusing customers and staff

stevenz

  #2707416 14-May-2021 11:03
pwner:Hi SteveNZ

 

VoLTE isn't available everywhere at the moment and that includes Wellington CBD and that will be the reason you aren't able to get it working. 

 

I can at least get the "VoLTE calls" option to appear on any device whose model ID does _not_ end in /DS - so may be some capability announcement that is only happening for selected devices. Presumably even I were to travel "North of Puhoi" the option wouldn't suddenly become available on the devices where it isn't already?

 

It may also be worth letting store staff know that this is the case so we don't waste an entire lunch break and the staff members time trying to diagnose the issue.

 

It also needs to be made a LOT clearer on the public https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/phones-compatible-with-volte-and-wifi-calling page.

 

 




c0ld
  #2707435 14-May-2021 11:11
stevenz:

 

But I _can_ get it working, just not on any device whose model ID ends in /DS

 

And if it is not in fact available in certain areas, then it may be worth letting store staff know that this is the case.

 

 

 

 

 

 

By 'can get it working' on models not ending in /DS, do you mean you are actually making VoLTE calls on 2degrees? Or simply that you can see the option to toggle VoLTE on / off in the settings? 

stevenz

  #2707436 14-May-2021 11:14
The latter, sorry, have edited previous post to that effect.




c0ld
  #2707438 14-May-2021 11:18
All good. I remember being told previously that some Samsungs don't show it in the menu as an option to turn on / off and that it is simply always on (at least when a 2degrees sim is inserted anyway, hence why you may be getting different behaviour when popping in the Skinny sim). You should find that when you go to a 2degrees / RCG VoLTE coverage area that VoLTE will pop up on your display at minimum when making a call.  

stevenz

  #2707439 14-May-2021 11:20
The option appears if we put a Skinny SIM into any of the devices. It may well be that the 2D SIM enables the option but just doesn't expose the setting?

 

 




c0ld
  #2707443 14-May-2021 11:25
Yep exactly.

 

 

 

@Linux do I remember correctly that you have a 2degrees S20 dual sim? If so do you see toggles for VoLTE on / off in the settings? And have you been able to use it at all for VoLTE calls (again thinking you have)?

Linux
  #2707461 14-May-2021 12:11
@c0ld correct I do not have the option to toggle VoLTE off / on only Wi-Fi calling

c0ld
  #2707462 14-May-2021 12:14
Great, thanks.

 

So @stevenz that's your answer I think. VoLTE will work on your 2degrees DS devices that are listed on their VoLTE device compatible webpage and when you have VoLTE coverage, it's just there isn't a setting enabled to turn it off when the device detects a 2degrees sim. 

morganbrowne
  #2708991 18-May-2021 13:51
Hi guys,


Just a little update here.


We're working with our network team and our digital team to look at how we include more info about VoLTE online. Thanks for the feedback.


VoLTE at 2degrees is now also live in some parts of the Manawatu/Kapiti area, additionally to the Puhoi + north as previously mentioned.


Cheers

