kingdragonfly

AI: Are you sick of it? "Can AI not go to events and spend all day at a bar?"
#316226 26-Sep-2024 21:18
AI: Are you sick of it?

My current company is not replacing techs as they leave, constantly telling us we need to use the tools we're provided better, and always, always badgering us about getting more billable hours on fixed capital costs, long-term assets.

The company is holding steady at a small profit, about 3% this year, which is better than a lot of tech companies now.

I can't give specific about an AI project the executives put forward, for obvious reasons

My current company executives seem to have an unlimited AI budget. In over a year, the extremely well paid internal team only products are showing other companies downloaded PDF's. Most of their time is regularly visiting consulting firms, getting AI specific training and going to conventions.

After discovering the IA project would cost more than a million in consulting time just for architecting the production infrastructure, excluded development costs, on-going expenses were nearly as much as the humans it would replace, but with much worse results, the project was canned.

Worse, there is a much better funded identical AI products that being developed in the US, but no one thought to approach to see if we could license.

The team still exists, looking for new insane projects.

The Guardian: ‘Can AI sit there in a fleece vest?’: John Mulaney’s Salesforce roast was a masterclass in corporate comedy

Last week, John Mulaney looked out on a crowd of corporate Salesforce employees and told them they were “imminently replaceable.

“You look like a group who looked at the self-checkout counters at CVS and thought, ‘This is the future,’” the comedian said. “If AI is truly smarter than us and tells us that [humans] should die, then I think we should die. So many of you feel imminently replaceable.”
...
Mulaney poked fun at corporate-speak – “the fact that there are 45,000 ‘trailblazers’ here couldn’t devalue the title any more” – and tech bro stereotypes: “Can AI sit there in a fleece vest? Can AI not go to events and spend all day at a bar?” He also referenced his son, who is almost three, saying: “We’re just two guys hitting Wiffle balls badly and yelling ‘good job’ at each other. It’s sort of the same energy here at Dreamforce.”
...

  #3286928 27-Sep-2024 09:30
Sounds like the "innovation hub" at a previous employer. They were miserly towards those of us billing clients and earning money for the firm but spent up large so some new hires in this hub could go to conferences, take long lunches, go home early, and come up with exactly zero useful innovations. 




  #3286997 27-Sep-2024 13:30
Reminds me of this :

  #3287000 27-Sep-2024 13:40
I'm sick of people using it when they shouldn't.

 

Scenario: I need to link from one web page to another.
Normal person: <a href="target-url">Link text</a>
Someone at work: Asks Copilot. It came up with a 40-line HTML file, including 28 lines of JavaScript.



  #3290619 3-Oct-2024 18:29
3800$ "First" A.I. driven baby stroller?

My 2¢ on the Glüxkind Ella

The Stroller Workshop

  #3290620 3-Oct-2024 18:39
Using the bathroom is more fun with this smart toilet!

WQAD News 8

  #3292650 3-Oct-2024 21:03
^ it’s China. It’s practically a CCP mandate to include 5G and AI in everything.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

  #3317637 6-Dec-2024 19:31
A bit of rough language, by a flustered Youtube electrical engineer.

She really lets loose about the 12 minute mark, when Youtube says that she's an old man who's a bit afraid of technology.

YouTube Now Has A Brain - And It Is Insane!

Fran Blanche



  #3317638 6-Dec-2024 19:41
Techs don't like AI.

 

Executives love AI.

 

Guess who makes the decisions? (Heck I bet even AI knows the answer to that one)

 

 

 

And as sick of it as I am, I have just spent the last 2 hours with my kids laughing to the point of tears at songs they've generated using Suno about their toys.  Hilarious action stories sung to catchy pop tunes, they're so good they stick in my head.

 

Everyone wished everyone would shut up about the INFORMATION SUPERHIGHWAY 25 years ago "There's no way I'm going to order my food/clothes on a computer"

  #3317639 6-Dec-2024 19:44
AI is both the current corporate fad and a driver for big changes in society and business.

 

You can either be part of the change or be the person changed. It's not comfortable but that's how it goes.

 

Like any significant change it's messy, non-linear and will have casualties. There is scope for large productivity gains, especially in large organizations. It's not the universal solution for the worlds woes but it's also not something you can ignore and hope it goes away. 

  #3317643 6-Dec-2024 20:23
But have we quantified the cost and damage of feeding the beast with electricity, I note three data centres being constructed in Westgate, nowhere near any power generating source.

 

If Transpower has line issues that restrict the amperage, who gets shed first- the datacentres or Auckland Suburbs ?

 

 

 

 

  #3317646 6-Dec-2024 20:43
theres a fair bit of "a solution looking for a problem" going on.

 

i had to go look at one. they trained AI to spot a certain thing in photos, but they failed to check the basics, that the thing it was looking for is on the underside where you can't take a photo of it.

  #3317661 7-Dec-2024 07:09
At work we use 1990s computers that can barely even handle web browsing, but a couple of years ago the IT department tried to retrofit them with video calling capability and then subsequently took away our conventional desk phones. It was a total disaster. Now they're planning to do the same thing rolling out AI. 🙄

 

Personally I don't like the idea of generative AI 'improving' text that I've written. My spelling and grammar is good, and a lot of material that I write is nuanced in way that reflects the mood and reaction that I want to promote for the reader. I can see how it might work well for people with a condition such as autism or dyslexia, but for the average person it's unlikely to achieve much more than laziness. 

 

When Apple rolls out their AI suite to New Zealand this month I'll do some training and give it a chance, but I remain very sceptical. 

  #3317664 7-Dec-2024 08:05
Since I live within 5km of these it has accelerated my planning about rooftop solar and a battery back up. Maybe I should ask ChatGPT the best way to go about it?😂




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

  #3317671 7-Dec-2024 08:44
They think datacom connection is more important than power connection.

Should build them at Manapōuri.

  #3317748 7-Dec-2024 10:59
We're currently piloting AI in our demand planning processes. Across the globe we employ about 20 people in demand planning roles. Even at this early stage in the pilot the AI tool is already producing results as good or better than our current process. And it will only get better as it continues to train itself and we start to feed it more data points.

 

I'm far from an AI fanboy but demand planning is the perfect use case for AI in a corporate environment.

