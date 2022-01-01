Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand

Xbox Cloud Gaming makes it possible to play console games on phones, tablets, PCs and more devices all through the cloud.

Launched in 2020, Microsoft has continued to iterate the cloud gaming experience with feedback from the community, adding more content, and expanding to more countries. This expansion continues with Xbox Cloud Gaming being made available in New Zealand and Argentina.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) begins rolling out later today so you can soon play Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Tunic directly from the cloud with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription on iOS devices, Android phones and tablets, Windows PCs, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. In a few weeks, you’ll be able to play on Samsung smart TVs without a PC or console.

New Zealand and Argentina fans can join the party and play Fortnite through Xbox Cloud Gaming, with no subscription being required. All you need to do is go to xbox.com/play, sign in with your Xbox account, and start playing.

If you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you can continue your game, start something completely new, or discover your next favourite title among hundreds of cloud-playable games in the Game Pass catalogue. For those on the go, there are more than 100 games featuring touch controls including Fortnite, so you can jump right in without the need for a controller.

All are available to play from the cloud across the devices you already own, without the need to download or use your device storage