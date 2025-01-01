OPPO Find X8 Pro Review

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is a smartphone with a blend of innovative design, powerful performance and state-of-the-art features. As one of OPPO's flagship models, the Find X8 Pro deliver an exceptional user experience.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro has an elegant and sleek design that feels both premium and robust. The device features a glass front and back, framed by a polished aluminum chassis. This combination not only enhances the phone's aesthetics but also provides a solid grip, making it comfortable to hold. The device's slim profile and curved edges contribute to its sophisticated look and feel, although the quad-lens module on the back of the phone is quite distinctive.

The back of the phone has a pearlescent texture, meaning that each phone is unique with its individual pattern. It also makes it less slippery, a common problem with other phones.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro features a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2780 1264). This high-resolution screen delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks and excellent contrast, making it perfect for multimedia consumption and gaming. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and fluid visuals, especially during fast-paced activities.

Sporting a 450 PPI pixel density and peak brightness of 4500nits, picture is crisp and easy on the eyes.

Under the hood, the OPPO Find X8 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset paired with a Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU and 16GB of RAM. This powerful combination ensures that the device can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. Whether you're multitasking, playing graphics-intensive games, or running productivity apps, the Find X8 Pro delivers a smooth and lag-free performance.

The device also comes with 512GB of internal storage, providing ample space for all your apps, photos, videos and files. Additionally, the Find X8 Pro runs on OPPO's ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15. This custom skin offers a host of customization options and features, allowing users to tailor their device to their preferences.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is equipped with a versatile and powerful camera system that caters to both amateur and professional photographers. The device features a quad-camera setup consisting of an ultra-wide angle 50MP sensor (f/2.0; FOV 120°; 6P lens; AF supported), wide angle 50MP (f/1.6; FOV 85°; 7P lens; AF supported; 2-axis optical image stabilisation OIS supported), a telephoto 50MP sensor (f/2.6; FOV 33°; 1G3P lens; AF supported; 2-axis OIS supported) and an ultra-telephoto 50MP sensor (f/4.3; FOV 18°; 1G3P lens; AF supported; 2-axis OIS supported).

This setup allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions and at different zoom levels with incredible clarity.

The camera includes Hasselblad imaging technology, bringing some interesting features, including 135mm portraits and the XPan format, a wide aspect 35mm compatible format that allows you to take panoramic photos with a single shot, without moving the camera.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro comes with a huge 5910mAh battery, which provides enough power to last through a full day of heavy usage. I was surprised at how long it goes, even with quite heavy use during the day. Whether you're streaming videos, playing games, or browsing social media, the device's battery life is more than capable of keeping up with your needs. It supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, which is super quick to charge the phone.

The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, which offers quick and secure biometric authentication. This sensor is responsive and accurate, ensuring that you can unlock your device with ease. Additionally, the Find X8 Pro supports facial recognition, providing users with another convenient method of unlocking their device.

The most curious and the most useful feature is the alert slider, a physical switch to toggle sound notifications on, off and vibration.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is a flagship smartphone that excels in almost every aspect. From its stunning display and powerful performance to its versatile camera system and impressive battery life, the Find X8 Pro offers a well-rounded and exceptional user experience. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a mobile gamer or a photography lover, this device is sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

With its premium design, cutting-edge features, and robust build quality, the OPPO Find X8 Pro stands out as one of the best smartphones on the market. If you're in the market for a new flagship device, the Find X8 Pro is definitely worth considering.