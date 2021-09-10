Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky Modulator sound issue
Howieboy72

#289511 10-Sep-2021 02:23
I have had a sky modulator installed for some time and has been working fine. Recently I have lost the audio but still have the video at the second tv. Is there a setting that need to check? Do I need to replace the modulator? Thanks Howard

Spyware
  #2775746 10-Sep-2021 06:16
Analog or DVB-T??




Howieboy72

  #2775791 10-Sep-2021 09:17
Modulator is digital and is set on channel 21

Brunzy
  #2776110 10-Sep-2021 15:54
Ive come across this often. A decoder reboot usually fixes it



cyril7
  #2776146 10-Sep-2021 17:35
Howieboy72: Modulator is digital and is set on channel 21


Bet my bottom dollar it's analog, just got a 2 digital channel indicator.

Yep, start with a decoder reboot.

richms
  #2776160 10-Sep-2021 18:24
I had to help a friends parents with this. Turns out on the big TV, him in the house would turn crap shows down with the sky remote, and her would turn the TV back up again. The end result was that the sky box output was so low that it was lost among the noise and the big TV was maxed out.




Howieboy72

  #2776588 11-Sep-2021 22:00
Hi all, tried by rebooting the sky decoder and has not made a difference. Any other suggestions? Thanks

manaia
  #2776651 12-Sep-2021 06:24
Can you check the audio is on the outputs of the decoder to the modulator? If so, it's your modulator; if not...

 

If Sky provided the modulator then I'd give their Customer Service a call.



sbiddle
  #2776711 12-Sep-2021 10:02
First thing would be to test the output of the decoder by plugging the A/V cables between the decoder and TV and make sure you have audio. This will then show if it's an issue with the decoder or modulator.

 

 

skewt
  #2776723 12-Sep-2021 10:04
Had this before, try turn off HDCP on sky decoder even if your modulator supports it

Starts off fine but then decoder stops all audio until it’s reset, changing HDCP solved it

