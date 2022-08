fe31nz: There is no information as to whether they are backdating the rewards so that long term loyal customers will get them immediately. If you only start accumulating time towards rewards from now onward, there will be a lot of angry customers.

I took a quick look at the website and the text as it stands and is seems to me that that is exactly what they are saying."All Sky customersto our base package, Sky Starter, for at least 6 consecutive months with a Sky Box in the home are automatically eligible for Sky Rewards and simply byto Sky Starter they get to choose exciting rewards."

"Subscribed" past tense. "Continuing to subscribe" future tense.

Taking it on face value that means backdating the rewards to me.

Why are you so quick to look for the cloud in the Sky?