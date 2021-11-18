Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky offering rewards.
rugrat

2745 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#290545 18-Nov-2021 16:44
Send private message

Sky Rewards

 

Could add some more value. Be interesting to see choices when they are offered. Myself would prefer channel unlock to a pay per view movie.

 

To be eligible need to have starter for 6 months, and looks like will get offer twice a year.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
quickymart
9083 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2815475 18-Nov-2021 23:38
Send private message

Interesting, although I imagine to a number of people a month's credit (or several) would be more of a reward.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
fe31nz
832 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2815478 19-Nov-2021 00:19
Send private message

There is no information as to whether they are backdating the rewards so that long term loyal customers will get them immediately.  If you only start accumulating time towards rewards from now onward, there will be a lot of angry customers.

evnafets
415 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2815514 19-Nov-2021 08:01
Send private message

fe31nz:

 

There is no information as to whether they are backdating the rewards so that long term loyal customers will get them immediately.  If you only start accumulating time towards rewards from now onward, there will be a lot of angry customers.

 


I took a quick look at the website and the text as it stands and is seems to me that that is exactly what they are saying. 

"All Sky customers who have subscribed to our base package, Sky Starter, for at least 6 consecutive months with a Sky Box in the home are automatically eligible for Sky Rewards and simply by continuing to subscribe to Sky Starter they get to choose exciting rewards."

 

"Subscribed" past tense.  "Continuing to subscribe" future tense.  
Taking it on face value that means backdating the rewards to me.

 

Why are you so quick to look for the cloud in the Sky?



afe66
2926 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2815627 19-Nov-2021 11:06
Send private message

Because companies rarely seem to backtrack for a better deal.

Cell phone companies that are happy for you to stay on a more expensive grandfather plan expecting you to check regularly that a cheaper plan offers the same deal.

Companies that offer better deals for you to sign up than they offer their current customers...

I've had sky for 10 years and I got this email and my reaction was "me, I bet their will be all sort of conditions and clauses that reduce its actual use to pointless "

I just don't really trust companies not to shaft me at any opportunity.

richrdh18
195 posts

Master Geek


  #2815633 19-Nov-2021 11:15
Send private message

Been a Sky customer since the beginning way back in the 90's.  Had very few rewards or free movies etc over the years.  Not expecting anything too much this time round either.

Handsomedan
4878 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2815636 19-Nov-2021 11:25
Send private message

I responded to the various surveys and was pleasantly surprised to see that they are doing this, but also agree - they need to properly reward the long-time subscribers. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

kiwiharry
876 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2817630 23-Nov-2021 12:13
Send private message

Hmmm. I got their email stating that as I've opted not to receive marketing emails from Sky then they will choose my reward. If I want to choose the reward then I have to accept to receive their marketing emails.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.



Handsomedan
4878 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2817825 23-Nov-2021 15:37
Send private message

kiwiharry:

Hmmm. I got their email stating that as I've opted not to receive marketing emails from Sky then they will choose my reward. If I want to choose the reward then I have to accept to receive their marketing emails.


Be interesting to see what they deem a good and suitable reward for you, then.




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

rugrat

2745 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2819320 25-Nov-2021 17:36
Send private message

I just got offered 14 days Sky Movies, 8 Dec to 21 Dec. Other choices but that is the one I’ll probably pick.

 

Be interesting to see if I can record what will take me a couple months to get through. When I’ve had a channel in past and quit, I’ve still been able to keep watching recordings.

tdgeek
26553 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819330 25-Nov-2021 19:06
Send private message

richrdh18:

 

Been a Sky customer since the beginning way back in the 90's.  Had very few rewards or free movies etc over the years.  Not expecting anything too much this time round either.

 

 

Me too. But when I go to shops I've shopped at for years I don't get anything either. It's a business.

tdgeek
26553 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819332 25-Nov-2021 19:09
Send private message

rugrat:

 

I just got offered 14 days Sky Movies, 8 Dec to 21 Dec. Other choices but that is the one I’ll probably pick.

 

Be interesting to see if I can record what will take me a couple months to get through. When I’ve had a channel in past and quit, I’ve still been able to keep watching recordings.

 

 

Same. Ive still got free movies from the lockdowns lol Ill take that as well. I hope EK who is my power is with will give me a $400 kitchen item, or Harvey Normal will give me a free 65" 4k TV, and so on. Its a business. The value I get from Sky is the content I watch, the free movies (which I will make use of) isn't a carrot, but I appreciate it.

rugrat

2745 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2824836 6-Dec-2021 01:36
Send private message

Just discovered Movies is on now. They turned them on early 😃.

 

 

vexxxboy
3865 posts

Uber Geek


  #2824856 6-Dec-2021 08:50
Send private message

rugrat:

 

Just discovered Movies is on now. They turned them on early 😃.

 

 

 

 

noticed that as well , Wife is grateful.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

kiwiharry
876 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2824921 6-Dec-2021 10:53
Send private message

Handsomedan:
kiwiharry:

 

Hmmm. I got their email stating that as I've opted not to receive marketing emails from Sky then they will choose my reward. If I want to choose the reward then I have to accept to receive their marketing emails.

 


Be interesting to see what they deem a good and suitable reward for you, then.

 

They still haven't told me what my reward is yet. Maybe I need to give them consent for this too?




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

Handsomedan
4878 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2824937 6-Dec-2021 11:06
Send private message

Movies came on over the weekend - possibly Friday. 

 

I have recorded several through the evenings and it's a good lineup so far. 

 

I should make good use of this for the couple of weeks it's available. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 