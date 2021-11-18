Could add some more value. Be interesting to see choices when they are offered. Myself would prefer channel unlock to a pay per view movie.
To be eligible need to have starter for 6 months, and looks like will get offer twice a year.
Interesting, although I imagine to a number of people a month's credit (or several) would be more of a reward.
There is no information as to whether they are backdating the rewards so that long term loyal customers will get them immediately. If you only start accumulating time towards rewards from now onward, there will be a lot of angry customers.
fe31nz:
Been a Sky customer since the beginning way back in the 90's. Had very few rewards or free movies etc over the years. Not expecting anything too much this time round either.
I responded to the various surveys and was pleasantly surprised to see that they are doing this, but also agree - they need to properly reward the long-time subscribers.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Hmmm. I got their email stating that as I've opted not to receive marketing emails from Sky then they will choose my reward. If I want to choose the reward then I have to accept to receive their marketing emails.
If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.
kiwiharry:
I just got offered 14 days Sky Movies, 8 Dec to 21 Dec. Other choices but that is the one I’ll probably pick.
Be interesting to see if I can record what will take me a couple months to get through. When I’ve had a channel in past and quit, I’ve still been able to keep watching recordings.
richrdh18:
Me too. But when I go to shops I've shopped at for years I don't get anything either. It's a business.
rugrat:
Same. Ive still got free movies from the lockdowns lol Ill take that as well. I hope EK who is my power is with will give me a $400 kitchen item, or Harvey Normal will give me a free 65" 4k TV, and so on. Its a business. The value I get from Sky is the content I watch, the free movies (which I will make use of) isn't a carrot, but I appreciate it.
Just discovered Movies is on now. They turned them on early 😃.
rugrat:
noticed that as well , Wife is grateful.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
Handsomedan:
They still haven't told me what my reward is yet. Maybe I need to give them consent for this too?
If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.
Movies came on over the weekend - possibly Friday.
I have recorded several through the evenings and it's a good lineup so far.
I should make good use of this for the couple of weeks it's available.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
