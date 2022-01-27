jonathan18:

A lot of the content I'd be interested in watching is available on Neon (eg, just read on another thread about Peacemaker); but I'm very reluctant to fork out money for it when it appears that Neon still doesn't support 5.1 surround sound (let alone Atmos). I can understand this for free VOD services like TVNZ on Demand, but surely this is something Sky should have sorted by now.

Has anyone got any knowledge of whether there are any plans to sort this, or is it likely to continue as is?

Also, I assume Neon video is 1080 only?

Thanks.