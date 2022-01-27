jonathan18:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Still no 5.1 on Neon?!
A lot of the content I'd be interested in watching is available on Neon (eg, just read on another thread about Peacemaker); but I'm very reluctant to fork out money for it when it appears that Neon still doesn't support 5.1 surround sound (let alone Atmos). I can understand this for free VOD services like TVNZ on Demand, but surely this is something Sky should have sorted by now.

 

Has anyone got any knowledge of whether there are any plans to sort this, or is it likely to continue as is?

 

Also, I assume Neon video is 1080 only?

 

Thanks.

Sky are professional boat anchor draggers, lowest common denominator and cheap will always rule. You certainly won't see any resolution greater than 1080 until after 2024. Audio upgrades even later.




Sky are professional boat anchor draggers, lowest common denominator and cheap will always rule. You certainly won't see any resolution greater than 1080 until after 2024. Audio upgrades even later.

I have given up on Neon in the interim. I may try their App on Google TV at some time. I find the the video and audio playback is problematic on our LG TV

Its been "on their radar" for about 5 or so years, but until they actively see people disconnecting their service because of no 5.1 (or better) sound, they don't see the need to improve.

 

I would happily pay a few dollars a month more for a better quality service, but as sound is a very important part of movies these days, if its sub-par, then so is the experience and no matter how cheap it may be, its not worth it.



I cancelled my Neon subscription a month ago, partly because the quality of content has declined since the Lightbox merger, but also because it's such a clunky platform compared to something like Apple TV+ which is a really well polished user experience.

 

If Sky expect me to spend $16 a month on their mediocre offering then they really are out of touch with the modern environment that they are competing in. 

I cancelled it when they increased the price. Without Dolby to myself it wasn’t worth the value.

 

I guess they are happy with number of people paying as it’s been as it is for a long time, so expect no change in next few years. 

jonathan18:

 

Neon still doesn't support 5.1 surround sound

 

 

 

 

Really?!!

Was taken back until I read the posts below and remembered it's Sky, and then it all became clear.

I was asking them for 5.1 back when it was Lightbox. Sad. Very sad.



its the year 2035 still no 5.1 on neon.





rugrat:

 

I guess they are happy with number of people paying as it’s been as it is for a long time, so expect no change in next few years. 

 

 

Makes me think of their satellite boxes that just roll over the subscription every month, regardless of whether they're being watched or not.

Even though I pay for Neon (some of my daughter's favourite shows are on it), it makes me want to download the things I want to watch in surround. So lame.

bazzer:

 

Even though I pay for Neon (some of my daughter's favourite shows are on it), it makes me want to download the things I want to watch in surround. So lame.

 

 

 

 

It's not like it's new or anything.  We're into 4k now and surround has been around since the DVD days.
Some things should just be standard base offerings now.

Thanks all for the confirmation Neon is still as cr@p as ever - it really is a complete joke. Such a pity Sky has a stranglehold over so much of the decent programming we want to watch - I'm not prepared to pay for an SVOD service that is below par in regards to picture and sound.

 

Having something like HBO Max available in NZ would be great; I see they have 4K and Atmos (though Atmos support seems limited, and not on the GCCWGTV device I use.)

You have to remember that Sky sold its outside broadcast business in order for the trucks to be upgraded to 4K by 2025. So we are lucky.




You have to remember that Sky sold its outside broadcast business in order for the trucks to be upgraded to 4K by 2025. So we are lucky.

Neon is rubbish (no subtitles either).  But for us it comes bundled with our broadband.  And it has Yellowstone on it so ...




Mike

And now that Sky have started selling off their buildings you knows what updates await.




And now that Sky have started selling off their buildings you knows what updates await.

