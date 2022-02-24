Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Sky, Neon, Lightbox SKY 4K Decoder
JPNZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293960 24-Feb-2022 13:52
Well finally a solid date for this box, mid 2022. This is an excerpt from todays reporting, where they added 57,000 customers in the last 12 months.

 

"The company saw revenue grow 4.1 per cent to $372m for the six months to December 31, as its total customer base grew 6 per cent to 983,561.

 

Sky box subs fell from the year-ago 566,497 to 545,000 but Sky's streaming services Neon and Sky Sport Now grew a collective 23 per cent to drive overall customer growth."

 

 "Sky said recently that its new box was still on track to be rolled out from mid-year. The new box will run on Google's Android software and offer third-party streaming apps as well as Sky's own channels delivered over UFB fibre rather than via dish. Customers will be able to keep their existing Sky decoder if they wish.

 

The mid-year delivery date was confirmed today."






SumnerBoy
1884 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2874056 24-Feb-2022 14:11
So am I reading this right - you can get Sky without a dish? Everything is delivered over fibre?

WyleECoyoteNZ
949 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874071 24-Feb-2022 14:26
SumnerBoy:

 

So am I reading this right - you can get Sky without a dish? Everything is delivered over fibre?

 

 

I'm expecting so. This has been alluded to with the demise of the Vodafone TV platform.

SumnerBoy
1884 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2874074 24-Feb-2022 14:27
That's great news.



JPNZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874076 24-Feb-2022 14:30
SumnerBoy:

 

So am I reading this right - you can get Sky without a dish? Everything is delivered over fibre?

 

 

Yes, hopefully this means some international sport may arrive in 4K too






arnies
433 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874079 24-Feb-2022 14:32
Does anyone know if all existing subscribers automatically get the new box?

Spyware
2962 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874087 24-Feb-2022 14:39
All existing customers certainly will not. Fellet specifically upgraded non MySky customers to a HD resolution decoder from 2016/19 in the hope of having them last at least 18 years just like the old boxes.






openmedia
2730 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2874089 24-Feb-2022 14:41
Spyware:

 

All existing customers certainly will not. Fellet specifically upgraded non MySky customers to a HD resolution decoder from 2016/19 in the hope of having them last at least 18 years just like the old boxes.

 

 

 

 

The old MySky boxes won't last that long thanks to their HDDs.








Spyware
2962 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874091 24-Feb-2022 14:45
My guess is that they will slowly upgrade mySky customers over next 3 years ready for first 4K streams in 2025. VodaTV people have first dibs of course.






afe66
2866 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2874119 24-Feb-2022 15:30
I had a survey conversation with someone from sky a couple of months ago and mentioned how frustrated I was with quality of my sky box and the absence of 4k sports which were available overseas but just down regulated to 1080.

Mentioned not sure you can really buy non 4k TV anymore and yet sky was still doing 1080 as they have for more than 10 years...

And also how I had been surveyed about fiber box a couple years back and nothing happened.

I suppose I inferred that sky was a tired program being overtakes by quality of other streaming services...

He mentioned a new fibre based system was coming out in June.

davidcole
5485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2874123 24-Feb-2022 15:37
So pretty much a higher resolution Vodafone TV box to replace the aforementioned Vodafone tv being decommissioned.

 

But about time all the same.

 

 

 

 








 

mulac
122 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2874129 24-Feb-2022 15:47
davidcole:

 

So pretty much a higher resolution Vodafone TV box to replace the aforementioned Vodafone tv being decommissioned.

 

But about time all the same.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maybe. Running Android TV so likely a larger number of applications available on the Google Play store.

Vodafone TV set itself apart from other streaming devices by allowing users to rewind Live TV from cloud cache without the need of caching that specific channel locally which I personally have grown used to having. I found it much simpler than having to browse through on Demand applications and dealing with their ads, or remembering to record in advance.

It would be great if the new Sky box had the same, but potentially unlikely if it's running Android TV unless they release their own app that includes freeview channels.

davidcole
5485 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2874132 24-Feb-2022 15:51
mulac:

 

davidcole:

 

So pretty much a higher resolution Vodafone TV box to replace the aforementioned Vodafone tv being decommissioned.

 

But about time all the same.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maybe. Running Android TV so likely a larger number of applications available on the Google Play store.

Vodafone TV set itself apart from other streaming devices by allowing users to rewind Live TV from cloud cache without the need of caching that specific channel locally which I personally have grown used to having. I found it much simpler than having to browse through on Demand applications and dealing with their ads, or remembering to record in advance.

It would be great if the new Sky box had the same, but potentially unlikely if it's running Android TV unless they release their own app that includes freeview channels.

 

 

 

 

Surely they'll do that if not for everything, but their own channels.....surely!!

 

or just force people to navigate their on demand offerings.








 

networkn
27150 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2874148 24-Feb-2022 16:16
Pretty sure there won't be 4K sports on offer for a long time. It's a 4K Capable play back box, meaning you can play your amazon prime, netflix etc at 4K. 

 

 

Lolmil116
9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2874169 24-Feb-2022 17:02
What would be great is a PS5 (or even PS4/Xbox) app as Sky have in the UK. Designed to be used with Sky Go, but would open up subscriptions for those with no dish/box 

JPNZ

808 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2874170 24-Feb-2022 17:03
networkn:

 

Pretty sure there won't be 4K sports on offer for a long time. It's a 4K Capable play back box, meaning you can play your amazon prime, netflix etc at 4K. 

 

 

 

 

But if you can "stream" 4K content then why not stream 4K sport? Sky won't have the ancient satellite system to deal with. I understand local sport won't be filmed in 4K but why not some international stuff?  












