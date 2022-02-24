Well finally a solid date for this box, mid 2022. This is an excerpt from todays reporting, where they added 57,000 customers in the last 12 months.

"The company saw revenue grow 4.1 per cent to $372m for the six months to December 31, as its total customer base grew 6 per cent to 983,561.

Sky box subs fell from the year-ago 566,497 to 545,000 but Sky's streaming services Neon and Sky Sport Now grew a collective 23 per cent to drive overall customer growth."

"Sky said recently that its new box was still on track to be rolled out from mid-year. The new box will run on Google's Android software and offer third-party streaming apps as well as Sky's own channels delivered over UFB fibre rather than via dish. Customers will be able to keep their existing Sky decoder if they wish.

The mid-year delivery date was confirmed today."