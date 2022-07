Hello,

I am currently in Singapore and cannot watch programmes in SkyGo.

I am using my Win laptop/NordVPN and of cos a legal Sky subscription. I had tried with Chrome, Brave browsers to no avail.

I had cleared the cookies/cache etc. and set NordVPN to NZ server.

I can log into SkyGo but when selecting "Watch Live TV", I just get black screen and arrow going round and round.

Is there something else I need to set? Or it's just not possible?

Appreciate any comments/help.

Jon.