I received a Neon subscriber survey via email today. I would like to urge any other members who receive this survey to respond to the survey and take them to task on their woeful streaming standards. Neon has some of the best content with the worst streaming standards in the market. Please make a point of asking for streams to be in 4k HDR when available with sound upgraded to Dolby Digital or Dolby Atmos (instead of current stereo format - yuk).