Its 2022, and up go Neon's prices again

What is the new price of a Neon subscription?

From 15 August, the price of Neon's monthly Standard Plan is increasing to $17.99 per month, and our Annual Plan is increasing to $179.99 per year. We're also introducing a monthly Basic Plan for $12.99 per month.

Click here to compare our plans and pricing to decide which one is right for you.

Why is the price of Neon increasing?

So that we can bring you premium and exclusive shows like House of the Dragon, The Handmaid's Tale and Yellowstone, as well as the latest blockbuster movies."

At $18.00 a month (as compared with Prime Video $8.00) I am starting to wonder the if the value is worth the cost.