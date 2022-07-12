Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, LightboxNext Neon Price Increase
Reanalyse

201 posts

Master Geek


#298743 12-Jul-2022 14:27
Its 2022, and up go Neon's prices again

 

"

 

What is the new price of a Neon subscription?

 

From 15 August, the price of Neon's monthly Standard Plan is increasing to $17.99 per month, and our Annual Plan is increasing to $179.99 per year. We're also introducing a monthly Basic Plan for $12.99 per month.

 

Click here to compare our plans and pricing to decide which one is right for you.

 

Why is the price of Neon increasing?

 

So that we can bring you premium and exclusive shows like House of the Dragon, The Handmaid's Tale and Yellowstone, as well as the latest blockbuster movies."

 

At $18.00 a month (as compared with Prime Video $8.00) I am starting to wonder the if the value is worth the cost.

 

 

 

 

jonathan18
6102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2941156 12-Jul-2022 14:55
Great to see Sky finally providing a range of resolution with the introduction of the basic plan.

That is, provided you’re happy with a resolution of 540p.

Surely they’re taking the piss?!

So an increased price for their ‘high res’ plan, despite it still having no 4K or discrete audio.

2D is trying to hold onto our BB contract, offering the six months free of Prime and Neon; not really sure how much use I’d make of the latter given the above…

alasta
5691 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2941163 12-Jul-2022 15:36
It looks like the 'basic' plan is a no go due to the terrible video quality, so it's either suck up the increase or cancel.

 

I accept that price rises are a thing at the moment, but Neon really can't compete with the overseas competition as they have an inferior platform and very limited local content. 

Reanalyse

201 posts

Master Geek


  #2941167 12-Jul-2022 15:46
At home we use a very crude "$1.00 per hour" to gauge the value of any "passive streaming service" or PC game (i.e. if I pay $50.00 for a PC game will I play it for at least 50 hours).

 

So for the new Neon prices I ask myself if I will watch 18 hours of that streaming service each month.

 

I am not sure that I would.  So I am not sure if it is value at that new price, especially with everything else costing more.

 

 



tkr001
401 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2941185 12-Jul-2022 16:11
Already cancelled, poor product at a premium price.

