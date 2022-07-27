Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chromecast with google tv micro stutter on live content
#298923 27-Jul-2022 21:56
I think there is an issue with the Chromecast With Google TV device when streaming live 50fps content, I have experienced this issue with F1TV and SkyGo content for example with F1TV (full race, free practice or pre and post shows) via casting or the F1TV Google TV app and  casting the normal sports channels with SkyGo.

 

I have noticed there is a micro stutter like a few frames duplicated every 2 to 3 seconds, interestingly this does not happen with content that has been edited and re encoded for example with F1TV fp1,2 and 3 highlights, the race in 30, Jolyon palmers analysis and with SkyGo tv episodes play fine but I guess tv episodes on SkyGo are not 50fps so maybe not a fair comparison.

 

I have the CCWGTV set to output at 50hz to match the F1TV and SkyGo content frame rate, all motion interpolation on the TV turned off and tested on multiple TV's (Sony x950g and an Older Samsung) and reproduced the issue on both, so it's not the TVs, internet speed tests are fine on the device and don’t experience buffering issues with F1TV or SkyGo, so it's not an internet issue.  

 

Have also tested the same content on a 2nd gen Chromecast with output set to 50 hz and a computer with output set to 50hz and the video is perfectly smooth, have not been able to reproduce the issue with these devices

 

Issue seems to be specific to the CCWGT and live content or available replays of live content that have not been through an editing process.

 

Other things I have tried to resolve the issue:

 

  • Factory reset CCWGTV
  • Updated CCWGTV with recent firmware update
  • Restarted router (its a fritzbox)
  • Power cycled CCWGTV several times
  • Tried force closing other apps running in back ground on CCWGTV
  • Have logged call with Chromecast support and F1TV, Chromecast support very help full (I was surprised to chat with an actual human), waiting for a confirmation response as they suggested replacing the device, to me its seems more like a software bug, F1TV keep giving generic copy and paste responses from the F1TV support website.

I was going to post this in the F1 topic on geekzone but as I have reproduced the issue with other streaming services I think its more a device issue, or maybe SkyGo and F1TV use the same steaming platform and there is an incompatibility with CCWGTV.

 

Wondering if anyone else has experienced the same issue with CCWGTV?

 

 

  #2947125 27-Jul-2022 22:01
F1TV live content has DRM applied where is past race and other content doesn't, hopefully just a software issue in the new chromecast that will be addressed with updates.

  #2948307 30-Jul-2022 12:28
I have just bought and setup a Google TV chromecast and I am trying to watch the Commonwealth Games cast from SkyGo and am having the same stuttering issues. Stops completely when the adverts are on, but the games are unwatchable.

  #2948316 30-Jul-2022 13:06
I got round skygo issue by using Kodi and skygo addon. Frame rate is that smooth it's had to pick between skygo and satalite. I'm impressed.

But haven't been able to find a similar solution for f1tv.

Still waiting to hear back from Chromecast support.



  #2949727 2-Aug-2022 14:05
event2: I got round skygo issue by using Kodi and skygo addon. Frame rate is that smooth it's had to pick between skygo and satalite. I'm impressed.

But haven't been able to find a similar solution for f1tv.

Still waiting to hear back from Chromecast support.

 

 

 

Did you have issues rewinding with the Kodi method? The picture would end up just being static for me while the sound continued on.

  #2950160 3-Aug-2022 12:38
I haven't rewinded anything, will test tonight.

  #2950184 3-Aug-2022 13:47
Apart from Netflix, which always seems perfect, I find that many apps seem to have little micro glitches.

 

I suspect that maybe its how the streams buffer and maybe ramp up in quality. Commercial breaks often seem to start that 'ramp up' process again when the main program restarts.

 

The TVNZ app seems generally really useless - Quite often just doesn't want to start to play at all and when it does play, then goes a bit silly when the ad breaks hit and sometimes just hangs.

 

The other thing I notice with that TVNZ app is sometimes it works quite normally but then a message will pop up repeatedly 'Uh Oh, Something went wrong' (or word to that effect) and it gives you the option of Retry or Start again - but the program is still playing and if you click 'retry' multiple times, then it usually (not always) keeps playing. The TVNZ Kodi addon is hugely more reliable. 

 

I suspect sometimes that app writers do very little testing.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

