Hi

We purchased a new Samsung TV recently (QN90B 50) and initially everything was fine... We set it up and everything worked out of the box, including picking up the Sky Decoder (Kaon NS1120) and the Samsung universal remote controlling the Sky channels.

However after a few weeks the universal remote stopped controlling the Sky channels. (The Sky remote still works flawlessly). The universal remote is still able to control a connected soundbar and Kodi on a Raspberry Pi.

I have removed and reconnected the Sky decoder, repaired the remote, manually tried setting up the remote, reset the TV, amongst other remediation efforts.

Anyone have any ideas?

Thanks

Nathan