Not sure if this is just me, but since last update, I keep on having issue to cast sky sports now onto my LG C1 Tv via air play, I tried on two different lg tv, both have the same issue, both my phone and iPad shows casting onto the TV via airplay, but the TV keep on showing the loading button. Both TV and app are on latest firmware, Netflix, YouTube are both casting fine via airplay to these tv, hence I suspect that’s something to do with the app. Sadly the sky sports now app is not available on LG tv either, anyone else has such experience?