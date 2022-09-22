Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Sky, Neon, Lightbox New SKY streaming devices
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74406 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#300614 22-Sep-2022 10:47
Press release:

 

 

Today Sky revealed the Sky Pod, an IP-only replacement option for the soon-to-close VodafoneTV service.
It also announced additional details about the new hybrid Sky Box.

 

Sky Pod for VodafoneTV Customers

 

The Sky Pod is a small portable device developed to provide an IP-only replacement option for VodafoneTV customers whose service will close on 30 November 2022.

 

The Sky Pod will enable access to Sky TV, on demand content and streaming apps without the need for a satellite dish. It does not have recording capability but will offer a reverse EPG as well as ‘watch from the start’ features.   Customers who value the recording function and other features of the Sky Box will be able to register their interest in the new hybrid Sky Box (see below).

 

The first phase of the Sky Pod roll-out is for customers who currently access Sky via VodafoneTV, for a one-off fee of $100. Sky will contact VodafoneTV customers directly prior to the closure of the service to offer the Sky Pod or a Sky Box to ensure they can keep enjoying Sky.

 

New Sky Box Update

 

The new Sky Box is coming soon, and our Sky Box customers are now able to register their interest if they’re keen to be first to hear more.

 

The one-off price to enjoy Sky’s great content via the new Sky Box is $200. To say thank you to our most loyal customers we will contact them directly with a range of special offers (applicable to that price).

 

As stocks will be limited in the early stages of our roll-out (which starts before Christmas), we are prioritising existing Sky customers first before making the new Sky Box available to new customers.

 

The new Sky Box is a hybrid box that will deliver a transformational entertainment experience, bringing together the reliability of satellite TV with streaming via broadband. Sky customers will be able to enjoy Sky, on demand content and streaming apps, all in one place.

 

Features include a personalised home screen and voice-controlled remote. It has a 1 TB hard drive, My Sky and the ability to record five shows while watching another live. This means less time searching, and more time to watch the sport and entertainment Sky customers love.

 

Sky customers can find out more about the new Sky Box and register their interest on the Sky website (newskybox.co.nz) from today.

 

 

 

 




 1 | 2 | 3
outdoorsnz
355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2971578 22-Sep-2022 10:54
Tempting for the Vodafone TV replacement, but not much devil in the detail.

 

Register your interest (Sky TV box) goes to a blank page for me, but would expect that ;-)

networkn
27913 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2971581 22-Sep-2022 10:55
The new Sky box will also be able to record five shows at once – but you'll have to pay a $15/month MySky fee for the privilege.

 

 

 

How many without the $15 fee? 

 

 

 

I feel this is a grievous mistake on their part, I can record 4 channels at once now!

 

 

 

What quality will the streaming be at? I've heard pretty mixed feedback on SkyNow.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74406 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2971585 22-Sep-2022 10:57
@outdoorsnz:

 

Tempting for the Vodafone TV replacement, but not much devil in the detail.

 

 

I have updated the post with a comparison table now.




Jiriteach
765 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2971586 22-Sep-2022 10:57
I want to know if you have 3 Sky Boxes (due to multiroom) - is it just $200 and they are all upgraded?

 

JoBudge
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2971592 22-Sep-2022 11:02
How many boxes can be used on one account? We currently have six boxes on six tv's. It was a cheap way (on sale with The Market discounts) for us to have sky on multiple tvs and record facility across a very large property with old not smart tv's which were high quality but all 10 years or older. So VF TV essentially upgraded them to have youtube, Netflix and Neon for streaming without needing Google Chrome.

tdgeek
26685 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2971595 22-Sep-2022 11:05
I think I pay $15 a month for MySky+. So if I got the new box, save $15 a month?  Pay $200 one off or $10 a month. I'm not terribly interested in recording 5 shows at once, but as above, will the new box be something silly like 2 as a default, thereby forcing me to stump up the fee? I guess all will be revealed 

outdoorsnz
355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2971617 22-Sep-2022 11:07
I didn't get the vodafone sky pod email. Guess because I have the same email for both (sky TV customer and vodafone TV account for family member).

 

Can someone post the sky pod register link? Thanks



nztim
2379 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2971618 22-Sep-2022 11:08
networkn:

 

The new Sky box will also be able to record five shows at once – but you'll have to pay a $15/month MySky fee for the privilege.

 

 

That $15 fee needs to go, this should be standard in 2022




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74406 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2971622 22-Sep-2022 11:10
@outdoorsnz:

 

Can someone post the sky pod register link? Thanks

 

 

It's in the first post.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74406 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2971623 22-Sep-2022 11:11
Got this from Sky:

 

 

You do need a Sky subscription for the Sky Pod and we have used the Android TV Operator Tier [software on these boxes].

 




invisibleman18
1021 posts

Uber Geek


  #2971624 22-Sep-2022 11:11
Just got the email (Vodafone TV user) which confirms VTV is extended to 30 November. Tempted for the Pod as it seems to match what we've done with VTV - use the guide to catchup anything from the last 3 days (mostly it's watching something a bit later on the same day) rather than record, and for anything further back just use the relevant on demand app. Bit confused though - is it streaming the channels the same way VTV does or is it just using the Sky Go app?

 

Email also states your "subscription pricing may increase" and they will be in touch with a special offer for the first 12 months.

richardgnz
62 posts

Master Geek


  #2971626 22-Sep-2022 11:12
I am struggling to understand why anyone would want this? Especially with a $200 upgrade fee? Sure there is a bigger drive and you can record more shows at once but this has never really been an issue for me. I am sure most people already have another way of watching other streaming platforms on their TV and those platforms already support 4K and HDR. 

 

I only have SKY for sport and unless SKY start actually broadcasting their content in 4K/HDR (Streaming or Satellite) - then I do not see any point in this new box. 

outdoorsnz
355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2971640 22-Sep-2022 11:28
richardgnz:

 

I am struggling to understand why anyone would want this? Especially with a $200 upgrade fee? Sure there is a bigger drive and you can record more shows at once but this has never really been an issue for me. I am sure most people already have another way of watching other streaming platforms on their TV and those platforms already support 4K and HDR. 

 

I only have SKY for sport and unless SKY start actually broadcasting their content in 4K/HDR (Streaming or Satellite) - then I do not see any point in this new box. 

 

 

And you can expect bugs!

 

What isn't clear is do you own the new box? i.e. Cancel account, will it still function as an android TV box or do you have to post back?

richardgnz
62 posts

Master Geek


  #2971642 22-Sep-2022 11:33
From what I understand you pay SKY $200 but you will not own the box. You stop your subscription and you will have to return it. Or you pay them $10 a month rental on top of your subscription. The $200 option is a commitment from you that you will continue to be a SKY customer for the next 20 months - Should you leave the $200 is non-refundable.

Aaron2222
88 posts

Master Geek


  #2971643 22-Sep-2022 11:37
Shame the new Sky Box doesn't have the reverse EPG of the Sky Pod.

