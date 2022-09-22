Press release:

Today Sky revealed the Sky Pod, an IP-only replacement option for the soon-to-close VodafoneTV service.

It also announced additional details about the new hybrid Sky Box.

Sky Pod for VodafoneTV Customers

The Sky Pod is a small portable device developed to provide an IP-only replacement option for VodafoneTV customers whose service will close on 30 November 2022.

The Sky Pod will enable access to Sky TV, on demand content and streaming apps without the need for a satellite dish. It does not have recording capability but will offer a reverse EPG as well as ‘watch from the start’ features. Customers who value the recording function and other features of the Sky Box will be able to register their interest in the new hybrid Sky Box (see below).

The first phase of the Sky Pod roll-out is for customers who currently access Sky via VodafoneTV, for a one-off fee of $100. Sky will contact VodafoneTV customers directly prior to the closure of the service to offer the Sky Pod or a Sky Box to ensure they can keep enjoying Sky.

New Sky Box Update

The new Sky Box is coming soon, and our Sky Box customers are now able to register their interest if they’re keen to be first to hear more.

The one-off price to enjoy Sky’s great content via the new Sky Box is $200. To say thank you to our most loyal customers we will contact them directly with a range of special offers (applicable to that price).

As stocks will be limited in the early stages of our roll-out (which starts before Christmas), we are prioritising existing Sky customers first before making the new Sky Box available to new customers.

The new Sky Box is a hybrid box that will deliver a transformational entertainment experience, bringing together the reliability of satellite TV with streaming via broadband. Sky customers will be able to enjoy Sky, on demand content and streaming apps, all in one place.

Features include a personalised home screen and voice-controlled remote. It has a 1 TB hard drive, My Sky and the ability to record five shows while watching another live. This means less time searching, and more time to watch the sport and entertainment Sky customers love.

Sky customers can find out more about the new Sky Box and register their interest on the Sky website (newskybox.co.nz) from today.