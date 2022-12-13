Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, LightboxWeird Issue with Sky Sport Now - 'Too many devices are in use'
dougierydal

196 posts

Master Geek


#302706 13-Dec-2022 11:48
Hi, I have this problem that I can't get my head around, hopefully someone can help.

 

As SKY have this archaic rule of one stream at a time only, my 15 year old son decided to purchase a separate membership from mine. So he could watch in his room while I watched in the lounge, being a teenager he likes his bed (lol). 

 

He'd start his SSN app and I would get a message that 'too many devices are in use' and I'd immediately assume he was still using my login, however he very clearly was using his own.

 

He also gets the same message if he's watching something and I flick the one in the lounge.

 

We both are using Apple TV's, his under his Apple account and me under my Apple account. Both SSN subscriptions are under different email address and passwords (obviously) and both are purchased using different credit cards.

 

We've tried changing password, reinstalling apps etc but the problem exists.

 

I contacted the SKY Live Chat, who I think aren't in NZ but their names and grammar used, and they only advised to change passwords.

 

Any suggestions?

wratterus
1596 posts

Uber Geek


  #3009447 13-Dec-2022 11:53
It's like they are using IP to track multiple streams rather than accounts, which makes no sense. If you pop one of the devices on a VPN or something & re-try, does the issue still occur?

l43a2
1702 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3009454 13-Dec-2022 12:38
power down both devices and unplug from the power, wait around 10 mins and repower them both and see what happens, it might be some ghost connections going on possibly.

 

 

 

If all else fails, look into Kayo Sports in AU. :P cough





dougierydal

196 posts

Master Geek


  #3009459 13-Dec-2022 13:00
l43a2:

 

power down both devices and unplug from the power, wait around 10 mins and repower them both and see what happens, it might be some ghost connections going on possibly.

 

 

 

If all else fails, look into Kayo Sports in AU. :P cough

 

 

Have used Kayo and really liked the product, but they're just losing too many codes now, basically cricket and NRL is all they have left that I'm interested in...



dougierydal

196 posts

Master Geek


  #3009460 13-Dec-2022 13:01
wratterus:

 

It's like they are using IP to track multiple streams rather than accounts, which makes no sense. If you pop one of the devices on a VPN or something & re-try, does the issue still occur?

 

 

Hmmm, actually they're both running DNS4me 

wratterus
1596 posts

Uber Geek


  #3009463 13-Dec-2022 13:03
Ditch that & re-try. 

