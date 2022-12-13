Hi, I have this problem that I can't get my head around, hopefully someone can help.

As SKY have this archaic rule of one stream at a time only, my 15 year old son decided to purchase a separate membership from mine. So he could watch in his room while I watched in the lounge, being a teenager he likes his bed (lol).

He'd start his SSN app and I would get a message that 'too many devices are in use' and I'd immediately assume he was still using my login, however he very clearly was using his own.

He also gets the same message if he's watching something and I flick the one in the lounge.

We both are using Apple TV's, his under his Apple account and me under my Apple account. Both SSN subscriptions are under different email address and passwords (obviously) and both are purchased using different credit cards.

We've tried changing password, reinstalling apps etc but the problem exists.

I contacted the SKY Live Chat, who I think aren't in NZ but their names and grammar used, and they only advised to change passwords.

Any suggestions?