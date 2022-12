We have had a mysky box since the dark ages, with very few issues. But in the last week the aspect ratio has changed without anyone doing anything....we have had grand kids here but?

We run mysky through a Marantz home theatre to a Panasonic TV. If I connect a Samsung T7 to watch movies the aspect is good but when I watch sky live, the aspect is too tall and is cut off top and bottom. Have tried and tried to restore normality but can't seem to restore to normality.

Any ideas?