Any fellow Sky Broadband users here?
Our connection dropped circa 7.30 am, Hutt City, Done all the usual checks and reboots. CPE reports no internet.
Indeed, their DNS servers are currently down. The problem started some time after midnight, they've been up & down since then. In the meantime if you change your DNS servers, you can get online.
Hi, yes just got an emergency call from home, put 8.8.8.8 on teh pihole and all came back. Skys DNS is definitely down, traffic routing normal otherwise
Cyril
Astounding that they do not have monitoring for this.
boosacnoodle:
Astounding that they do not have monitoring for this.
Sky have never cared about their customers, why would they start now just because they have an ISP as well :-P
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
Lias:boosacnoodle:
Astounding that they do not have monitoring for this.
Sky have never cared about their customers, why would they start now just because they have an ISP as well :-P