ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxSky Broadband down?
#303084 16-Jan-2023 08:18
Any fellow Sky Broadband users here?

Our connection dropped circa 7.30 am, Hutt City, Done all the usual checks and reboots. CPE reports no internet.

  #3021769 16-Jan-2023 08:36
Indeed, their DNS servers are currently down. The problem started some time after midnight, they've been up & down since then. In the meantime if you change your DNS servers, you can get online.

  #3021770 16-Jan-2023 08:39
Hi, yes just got an emergency call from home, put 8.8.8.8 on teh pihole and all came back. Skys DNS is definitely down, traffic routing normal otherwise

 

  #3021771 16-Jan-2023 08:40
Astounding that they do not have monitoring for this.



  #3021773 16-Jan-2023 08:53
boosacnoodle:

 

Astounding that they do not have monitoring for this.

 

 

Sky have never cared about their customers, why would they start now just because they have an ISP as well :-P




  #3021774 16-Jan-2023 08:55
Got through to Sky help, they claim no issue at their end and say it’s a Chorus issue, strangely I don’t believe them.

  #3021775 16-Jan-2023 08:56
Lias:

boosacnoodle:


Astounding that they do not have monitoring for this.



Sky have never cared about their customers, why would they start now just because they have an ISP as well :-P



Yep, one week to go and I will have severed all contact with them permanently

  #3021783 16-Jan-2023 09:28
Their DNS servers are now back online.

