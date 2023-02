I can't think of a time when any NZ company has outsourced call centres - particularly customer-facing ones - to any offshore entity that's ended well. Spark? Nope. Vodafone? Come on. Now Sky?

I have to say, the few times I called Sky customer service I found it pretty good - but I haven't been a Sky customer for years, so my last interaction with them was probably in the 2010s. No idea what it's like now or if it's improved or gotten worse since then.