Just got the email from Sky notifying that they are dropping National Geographic at the end of March. No drop in charges of course (they only go the other direction). They say that they still offer ‘similar’ channels such as CI, Vibe and Turbo; well, similar except brain-dead!!

Where am I going to get my fix of “Air Crash Investigation” now?!

Sky can offer all the (sort of) new boxes they like, but their service is average to say the least, and their content range and quality is getting thinner and thinner.

So if anyone from Sky reads this (and actually cares) I’ll sign this off as….

Steve

(Customer for 3 decades, but probably not for much longer )