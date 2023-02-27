Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky drop National Geographic
bmr63

#303674 27-Feb-2023 11:36
Just got the email from Sky notifying that they are dropping National Geographic at the end of March. No drop in charges of course (they only go the other direction). They say that they still offer ‘similar’ channels such as CI, Vibe and Turbo; well, similar except brain-dead!!

 

Where am I going to get my fix of “Air Crash Investigation” now?!

 

Sky can offer all the (sort of) new boxes they like, but their service is average to say the least, and their content range and quality is getting thinner and thinner.

 

So if anyone from Sky reads this (and actually cares) I’ll sign this off as….

 

Steve

 

(Customer for 3 decades, but probably not for much longer )

Handsomedan
  #3042633 27-Feb-2023 11:39
hmm....I remember when Nat Geo and Discovery were part of the reason to have Sky. They were touted as documentary channels and were actually worth having, amongst the dross that was on other Sky channels. 

 

Now they serve up reality TV and what seems like mockumentaries, so I don't really see this as a massive loss, if I am honest. 




Klathman
  #3042634 27-Feb-2023 11:39
I'm guessing this is Disney moving all that content to Disney+.

 

Sky is in for some fun on the content front I suspect.

bmr63

  #3042638 27-Feb-2023 11:52
Handsomedan:

 

hmm....I remember when Nat Geo and Discovery were part of the reason to have Sky. They were touted as documentary channels and were actually worth having, amongst the dross that was on other Sky channels. 

 

Now they serve up reality TV and what seems like mockumentaries, so I don't really see this as a massive loss, if I am honest. 

 

 

To be fair I mostly have Sky for Sport and Movies. The content on the former is weakening, and Movies have been poor in recent years. 

 

The Documentary channels were generally disappointing as so much of the content seemed to be aimed at viewers with low IQ and even lower attention span; but there were gems such as the Air Crash Doco’s.

 

 

 

I just hate the way they cut service but insist on the same price!!

 

 

 

”Yes sir, you can still have Fish and Chips, but there’ll be no fish (which we’ll charge you for anyway)”!!

 

Steve



Senecio
  #3042640 27-Feb-2023 11:53
Foxtel have just done the same in Australia. Nat Geo must be pushing people to their own streaming app.

bmr63

  #3042641 27-Feb-2023 11:53
Klathman:

 

I'm guessing this is Disney moving all that content to Disney+.

 

Sky is in for some fun on the content front I suspect.

 

 

That’s interesting if it’s the case!

 

 

 

cheers

 

 

 

Steve

bmr63

  #3042692 27-Feb-2023 11:55
Senecio: Foxtel have just done the same in Australia. Nat Geo must be pushing people to their own streaming app.

 

 

 

OK thanks. Some solace if it isn’t just a dumb decision at Sky.

 

 

 

Steve

Handsomedan
  #3042698 27-Feb-2023 12:04
bmr63:

 

Senecio: Foxtel have just done the same in Australia. Nat Geo must be pushing people to their own streaming app.

 

 

 

OK thanks. Some solace if it isn’t just a dumb decision at Sky.

 

 

 

Steve

 

 

Yeah all Nat Geo stuff is on Disney+ now - it has it's own dedicated "channel" on there. 




allan
  #3042704 27-Feb-2023 12:16
bmr63:

 

Where am I going to get my fix of “Air Crash Investigation” now?!

 

Try subscribing to the Mentour Pilot channel on YouTube. He does really excellent work on all things air crash related.

rugrat
  #3042752 27-Feb-2023 12:22
Handsomedan:

 

 

 

Yeah all Nat Geo stuff is on Disney+ now - it has it's own dedicated "channel" on there. 

 

 

Last time I looked mega structures and air crash investigation were not on Disney + and a few others that I liked. See if they appear on there when go off Sky.

 

I don’t have Disney + so unable to check at moment, if they do go to Disney + will give me more reason to subscribe.

Handsomedan
  #3042755 27-Feb-2023 12:28
rugrat:

 

Handsomedan:

 

 

 

Yeah all Nat Geo stuff is on Disney+ now - it has it's own dedicated "channel" on there. 

 

 

Last time I looked mega structures and air crash investigation were not on Disney + and a few others that I liked. See if they appear on there when go off Sky.

 

I don’t have Disney + so unable to check at moment, if they do go to Disney + will give me more reason to subscribe.

 

 

Season 12-18 of Air Crash Investigation is on D+

 

Season 1-6 of N@zi Megastructures is there on D+

 

as is season 1 of Superstructures - Engineering Marvels




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3042765 27-Feb-2023 12:53
Air Crash Investigation is on Disney+




