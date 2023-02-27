Have paired new sky box remote with my tablet. I keep getting a note on the TV advising how to perform pairing. Can anyone advise how I stop this please.?
Not very familiar with this pairing business.
I don't have sky or a sky box . . . but why would you pair the sky remote with your tablet?
This is just a guess, but I'd imagine the sky box is controlled by a Bluetooth remote.
You need to pair the remote with the sky box.
As it is an android device, you'll also be able to install an app to use as a remote on your tablet.