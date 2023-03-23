Since about a week or so ago, after working perfectly fine for many months, we've been unable to stream any content on the Neon app on our TV. None of the little profile images on the "who's watching Neon?" page show and none of the programme images show on the home page either. Trying to stream anything at all eventually results in "Error - Starting playback took longer than expected - please try again later".



I'm using Vodafone wireless broadband and the connection speeds are pretty good (I've regularly seen 200+Mbps recently) and the wifi router is less than a metre from the TV (but I've also tried with an ethernet cable just in case but with the same results). If I fire up a mobile hotspot on my phone when it's connected to the the 2degrees data network and hook the TV up to that, Neon works just fine. Perfectly in fact. If I use the same hotspot when the phone's connected to the home wifi (Vodafone again of course) Neon stops working again. So everything seems to point at something on Vodafone being the problem, right? I've contacted Voda support and they've not been much help I'm afraid. It was almost impossible to make them see that the only common factor in scenarios showing the problem was the Vodafone connection, and the best 'solution' their 2nd level support could come up with was that the Neon servers must be very busy. That was after first suggesting that the wifi router was too far from the TV.

Neon support are looking into it but haven't been able to suggest any fix as yet.

So this should quite arguably be posted in a Vodafone forum rather than one for Neon but I figured I'd start at the very beginning of the chain (i.e the app that's stopped working) and see if anyone's seen anything similar....and hopefully fixed it of course.

Thanks.