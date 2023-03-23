Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Neon app suddenly stopped streaming on Panasonic Smart TV
iand

#303955 23-Mar-2023 09:58
Since about a week or so ago, after working perfectly fine for many months, we've been unable to stream any content on the Neon app on our TV. None of the little profile images on the "who's watching Neon?" page show and none of the programme images show on the home page either. Trying to stream anything at all eventually results in "Error - Starting playback took longer than expected - please try again later". 

I'm using Vodafone wireless broadband and the connection speeds are pretty good (I've regularly seen 200+Mbps recently) and the wifi router is less than a metre from the TV (but I've also tried with an ethernet cable just in case but with the same results).  If I fire up a mobile hotspot on my phone when it's connected to the the 2degrees data network and hook the TV up to that, Neon works just fine. Perfectly in fact. If I use the same hotspot when the phone's connected to the home wifi (Vodafone again of course) Neon stops working again. So everything seems to point at something on Vodafone being the problem, right?  I've contacted Voda support and they've not been much help I'm afraid. It was almost impossible to make them see that the only common factor in scenarios showing the problem was the Vodafone connection, and the best 'solution' their 2nd level support could come up with was that the Neon servers must be very busy. That was after first suggesting that the wifi router was too far from the TV.

 

Neon support are looking into it but haven't been able to suggest any fix as yet.

 

So this should quite arguably be posted in a Vodafone forum rather than one for Neon but I figured I'd start at the very beginning of the chain (i.e the app that's stopped working) and see if anyone's seen anything similar....and hopefully fixed it of course.

 

Thanks.

robjg63
  #3053668 23-Mar-2023 10:05
Is it an option to do a factory reset on your TV and set it up again?

 

I would doubt Vodafone is specifically blocking anything - but maybe there is some networking issue somewhere between the TV and Neon.

 

Doing a factory reset on the TV *should* at least get rid of any legacy network connection junk that may be screwing things up.

 

 




timmmay
  #3053669 23-Mar-2023 10:06
Have a read of this thread, it may be relevent.

maoriboy
  #3053670 23-Mar-2023 10:06
All the streaming apps on my Panasonic smart tv just stopped working the other day. I tried hooking up via ethernet, rentering my wifi details, all to no avail. I ended up powering it off at the wall, waiting a minute or so, then starting it back up and hooray everything started working again. Give that a go if you haven't already.







iand

  #3053671 23-Mar-2023 10:13
maoriboy:

 

All the streaming apps on my Panasonic smart tv just stopped working the other day. I tried hooking up via ethernet, rentering my wifi details, all to no avail. I ended up powering it off at the wall, waiting a minute or so, then starting it back up and hooray everything started working again. Give that a go if you haven't already.

 

 

I've unplugged both the TV and wifi router more times than I can recall over the past few days, all to no avail unfortunately.

iand

  #3053675 23-Mar-2023 10:20
robjg63:

 

Is it an option to do a factory reset on your TV and set it up again?

 

I would doubt Vodafone is specifically blocking anything - but maybe there is some networking issue somewhere between the TV and Neon.

 

Doing a factory reset on the TV *should* at least get rid of any legacy network connection junk that may be screwing things up.

 

 

I might try the TV factory reset out of desperation. But it's difficult to get away from the fact that everything works fine if Vodafone is removed from the equation.

